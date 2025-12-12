Union to Moroccan Dirham Conversion Table

U to MAD Conversion Table

  • 1 U
    0,03 MAD
  • 2 U
    0,07 MAD
  • 3 U
    0,10 MAD
  • 4 U
    0,14 MAD
  • 5 U
    0,17 MAD
  • 6 U
    0,20 MAD
  • 7 U
    0,24 MAD
  • 8 U
    0,27 MAD
  • 9 U
    0,31 MAD
  • 10 U
    0,34 MAD
  • 50 U
    1,71 MAD
  • 100 U
    3,41 MAD
  • 1 000 U
    34,12 MAD
  • 5 000 U
    170,60 MAD
  • 10 000 U
    341,20 MAD

The table above displays real-time Union to Moroccan Dirham (U to MAD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 U to 10,000 U. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked U amounts using the latest MAD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom U to MAD amounts, please use the tool converter above.

MAD to U Conversion Table

  • 1 MAD
    29,30 U
  • 2 MAD
    58,61 U
  • 3 MAD
    87,92 U
  • 4 MAD
    117,2 U
  • 5 MAD
    146,5 U
  • 6 MAD
    175,8 U
  • 7 MAD
    205,1 U
  • 8 MAD
    234,4 U
  • 9 MAD
    263,7 U
  • 10 MAD
    293,07 U
  • 50 MAD
    1 465 U
  • 100 MAD
    2 930 U
  • 1 000 MAD
    29 307 U
  • 5 000 MAD
    146 539 U
  • 10 000 MAD
    293 078 U

The table above shows real-time Moroccan Dirham to Union (MAD to U) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MAD to 10,000 MAD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Union you can get at current rates based on commonly used MAD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Union Price and Market Statistics in Moroccan Dirham

Union (U) is currently trading at د.م 0,03 MAD , reflecting a -2,42% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at د.م554,70K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of د.م65,48M MAD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Union Price page.

17,66B MAD

Circulation Supply

554,70K

24-Hour Trading Volume

65,48M MAD

Market Cap

-2,42%

Price Change (1D)

د.م 0,003895

24H High

د.م 0,003706

24H Low

The U to MAD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Union's fluctuations against MAD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Union price.

U to MAD Conversion Summary

As of | 1 U = 0,03 MAD | 1 MAD = 29,30 U

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 U to MAD is 0,03 MAD.

  • Buying 5 U will cost 0,17 MAD and 10 U is valued at 0,34 MAD.

  • 1 MAD can be traded for 29,30 U.

  • 50 MAD can be converted to 1 465 U, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 U to MAD has changed by -8,88% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2,42%, reaching a high of 0,035841244410223586 MAD and a low of 0,034102092884284625 MAD.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 U was 0,05682148504059837 MAD, which represents a -39,96% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, U has changed by -0,05872627004519818 MAD, resulting in a -63,26% change in its value.

All About Union (U)

Now that you have calculated the price of Union (U), you can learn more about Union directly at MEXC. Learn about U past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Union, trading pairs, and more.

U to MAD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Union (U) has fluctuated between 0,034102092884284625 MAD and 0,035841244410223586 MAD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0,034102092884284625 MAD to a high of 0,037681616395344175 MAD. You can view detailed U to MAD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
Highد.م 0د.م 0د.م 0د.م 0.18
Lowد.م 0د.م 0د.م 0د.م 0
Averageد.م 0د.م 0د.م 0د.م 0
Volatility+4,97%+9,56%+65,51%+196,86%
Change-2,36%-8,82%-39,91%-63,23%

Union Price Forecast in MAD for 2026 and 2030

Union’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential U to MAD forecasts for the coming years:

U Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Union could reach approximately د.م0,04 MAD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

U Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, U may rise to around د.م0,04 MAD, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Union Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

U Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
U/USDT
U/USDT
Trade
  
  

The table above shows a list of U Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Union is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell U at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
UUSDT
UUSDTPerpetual
Trade
BTCUSDT
BTCUSDTPerpetual
Trade
ETHUSDT
ETHUSDTPerpetual
Trade

Explore U Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Union futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Union

Looking to add Union to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Union › or Get started now ›

U and MAD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Union (U) vs USD: Market Comparison

Union Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.003708
  • 7-Day Change: -8,88%
  • 30-Day Trend: -39,96%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from U, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including U, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to MAD, the USD price of U remains the primary market benchmark.
[U Price] [U to USD]

Moroccan Dirham (MAD) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (MAD/USD): 0,10866933529575663
  • 7-Day Change: +0,64%
  • 30-Day Trend: +0,64%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since U is typically valued in USD, shifts in MAD vs USD affect the U to MAD rate.
  • A stronger MAD means you will pay less to get the same amount of U.
  • A weaker MAD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy U securely with MAD on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy U Instantly Now]

What Influences the U to MAD Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Union (U) and Moroccan Dirham (MAD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in U, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the U to MAD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MAD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. MAD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MAD's strength. When MAD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like U, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Union, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for U may rise, impacting its conversion to MAD.

Convert U to MAD Instantly

Use our real-time U to MAD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert U to MAD?

  1. Enter the Amount of U

    Start by entering how much U you want to convert into MAD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live U to MAD Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date U to MAD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about U and MAD.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add U to your portfolio? Learn how to buy U with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the U to MAD exchange rate calculated?

    The U to MAD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of U (often in USD or USDT), converted to MAD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the U to MAD rate change so frequently?

    U to MAD rate changes so frequently because both Union and Moroccan Dirham are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed U to MAD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the U to MAD rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the U to MAD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert U to MAD or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my U to MAD conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of U against MAD over time?

    You can understand the U against MAD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the U to MAD rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MAD, impacting the conversion rate even if U stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the U to MAD exchange rate?

    Union halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the U to MAD rate.

  11. Can I compare the U to MAD rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the U to MAD rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the U to MAD rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Union price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the U to MAD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MAD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target U to MAD price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Union and the Moroccan Dirham?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Union and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting U to MAD and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MAD into U of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is U to MAD a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor U prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, U to MAD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the U to MAD rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MAD against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive U to MAD rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Union News and Market Updates

Explore More About Union

Why Buy Union with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Union.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Why Buy Union with MEXC?

Join millions of users and buy Union with MEXC today.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.