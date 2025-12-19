The post Ulta Beauty’s UB Marketplace And What It Means For Consumers And Brands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nuxe Paris is one of the independent brands sold on UB Marketplace. COURTESY OF ULTA Ulta Beauty, the $12.1 billion beauty specialty retailer, on Oct. 14 launched UB Marketplace expanding consumers’ shopping journeys with access to more than 100 new independent and direct-to-consumer brands in yet another example of a major shift in how large retailers are embracing platform-driven commerce. UB, a curated marketplace dedicated to beauty and wellness is live on ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty app, part of the retailer’s Beauty’s Unleashed strategy to scale new businesses, and marks an evolution in how the retailer serves, inspires and connects with beauty enthusiasts. The Mirakl-powered UB Marketplace is incorporated into Ulta’s shopping platform, and brand participation is by invitation. The company said its goal is to deliver a more seamless shopping experience with unified search, cart and checkout. The strategy also allows Ulta to delve more quickly into emerging subcategories and trends. Ulta Beauty Rewards are available on eligible purchases, and returns can be made at one of Ulta’s 1,500 stores. Juan Pellerano-Rendòn, chief marketing officer of Swap, which calls itself the commerce operating system for brands’ global operations, explained why giant retailers such as Ulta – the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. – are betting on marketplaces and what that means to consumers and the beauty industry. Online marketplaces are sating consumers’ hunger for newness. “Marketplaces are now launchpads for startups and new brands, but they face operational challenges,” Pellerano-Rendòn said. This is part of a larger trend evolving in today’s fragmented e-commerce landscape where customer loyalty is at a low point and shoppers are opportunistically making purchase decisions that more often than not are based solely on price. “It’s going to be good for consumers, particularly those shopping in the beauty and wellness space,” Pellerano-Rendòn…

