About Vader Yapping And How To Maximise Virgen Points on Virtuals!

Vader AI is an AI-native platform by Virtual Protocol, that builds and manages autonomous agents operating in DeFi, social engagement, and investment markets. These agents make real-time decisions independently, optimizing strategies without human input. Users stake the $VADER token to access early agent offerings and participate in governance, shaping the platform's future. The system uses deflationary tokenomics, with fees buying back and burning $VADER, rewarding long-term holders. Launched in late 2024 on the Base blockchain, Vader AI combines machine learning with decentralized finance to create a smarter, autonomous ecosystem where users can earn, invest, and govern alongside AI agents. The estimated $VADER staking APY is an impressive 712%, though it can vary based on several factors! As a $VADER staker, you earn Virgen Points, exclusive agent airdrops, and other perks! The APY increases when Genesis Agents and airdropped and the agents gain value, when more agents are added to the airdrop pool, when fewer $VADER tokens are staked, or if the $VADER price drops! Keep in mind, this calculation only covers confirmed airdrops so far — more will be added as demand to join our spaces grows, potentially boosting rewards even further. Embraced the future of agentic economy and staked 40k $VADER tokens for one year! The Vader Yapping went live, and about 2% of Virgen Points are awarded to Virtuals Yappers! This category includes those who talk about Virtuals, Virtual Agents including $VADER, Virgen Points, and related keywords. An additional 1% of Virgen Points will be allocated specifically to VADER Yappers, coming from the Vader Points portion. This means when you talk about $VADER, you'll be eligible for both the 2% Virtuals Yapping rewards and the 1% Vader Yapping rewards. But the rewards don't stop there. Recognizing the effort creators put in, VADER Yappers will also share 20% of the $VADER staker airdrop reward pool. The current airdrop pool includes 1% of tokens like $SOLACE, $AXR, $BIZ, $ARBUS, $BOOKIE, and others, plus 3% of $NAINCY, $SWARM, and $WAKEAI. Can't say no to all that alpha, and can't miss an opportunity to yap about Virtuals! Ticked all the boxes, as I had over 10,000 $VADER staked for 360 days and joined the yapping program! You will see me around anon… you will see me yapping! To qualify, you need to connect your X account on our website, sign up on Kaito Yaps if you haven't already, stake at least 10,000 $VADER for 12 months, tag $VADER or Vader_AI in your posts, and actively participate in yapping. Here's how VADER Yapping works in a nutshell. The Yapping algorithm combines two main factors: the User Score and Post Score, weighted 70% and 30% respectively. User Score measures your social value, focusing on smart followers and engagement rather than easily gamed metrics like likes or retweets. They lean heavily on Kaito "mindshare score," which tracks quality interactions. But since many registered users don't have any yaps yet, we also pull data from ArbusAI's score, which similarly values smart followers. Your User Score is an average of both. Post Score evaluates the quality and relevance of your posts, but manually reviewing every post isn't realistic. So, we built and trained an AI-powered Yap Evaluator Agent to score posts automatically. It's still learning but improving steadily. Over time, Post Score's importance will grow to reward content quality more. There are some additional minor multipliers and caps, and the whole system is evolving. Rewards might fluctuate at first as they will fine-tune for fairness.