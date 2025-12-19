AERO price prediction: Why a drop to $0.474 is on the cards

The post AERO price prediction: Why a drop to $0.474 is on the cards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aerodrome Finance [AERO] saw a merger with Velodrome Finance under Dromos Labs to form Aero. This merger news came on the 13th of November. The merger of the dominant trading protocols on Base and Optimism was an exciting development. While the roadmap promised more technical developments, it did little to buoy market confidence. A price report from November noted the persistent AERO downtrend on the higher timeframe charts. The $0.82 and $0.74 short-term targets have been achieved, and bears have pushed prices even lower. Mapping AERO’s longer-term trend Source: AERO/USD on TradingView On the weekly chart, the AERO structure saw a bearish push. The weekly session closed below $0.717, wrapping up the debate of a recovery. Any price bounce toward or even beyond $1 would be for selling. On the weekly chart, AERO faced a bearish move as the session closed below $0.717, ending hopes of a recovery. Any bounce toward or above $1 now appears to be a selling opportunity. At press time, the RSI confirmed bearish momentum, while the OBV trended lower with successive lower highs and lows since late August. The next significant long‑term support sits at $0.474. Source: AERO/USD on TradingView The daily chart also agreed with the bearish outlook. It was also forming lower highs and lower lows. The most recent lower high at $0.74 needs to be breached to flip the structure bullishly. The RSI and OBV, like the weekly chart, showed bearish momentum and evident selling pressure on the 1-day timeframe as well. A bullish reversal could play out IF… As mentioned, a rally past $0.74 would be the first step. This rally would need high trading volume and increased speculative interest to solidify the chances of a recovery. A retest of $0.74 as support, with these conditions fulfilled, and a Bitcoin [BTC]…