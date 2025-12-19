Base feud with Solana goes nuclear amid talk of token launch

The post Base feud with Solana goes nuclear amid talk of token launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Base, the blockchain that Coinbase incubated and heavily promotes, announced at its BaseCamp event this week that it is officially exploring the release of a proprietary token despite repeated promises to the contrary. That new token removes “any doubts,” according to Alexander Cutler, that Base will surpass Solana and “become the #1 largest chain in the world.” Cutler is a core contributor to two DEXs that enjoy a combined 6% market share of the decentralized exchange industry. He’s also a core contributor to Aerodrome, which provides liquidity on Base, and Velodrome, a top DEX on the Optimism network on which Base is built. All of his work obviously casts him as a biased forecaster in the eyes of social media and means he’s one of many Base influencers whose simmering feud with Solana influencers boiled over this week. Base not only enjoys the support of the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, but also supports memecoins, on-chain exchanges, and wrapped versions of major crypto assets like ETH. Solana also offers each of those features, meaning that Base is an obvious competitor to Solana. This is despite Base founder Jesse Pollack’s insistence that the blockchains exist as friendly, side-by-side ecosystems. ‘If they had it their way, Solana would not exist’ Arguing from the pro-Base camp, Cutler believes Base’s new native token will provide “billions of dollars of economic stimulus flowing into the Base ecosystem” and supplant Solana entirely. “If they had it their way, Solana would not exist,” wrote Solana Foundation manager Vibhu Norby in response to Cutler, clearly not mincing words. Pollack fired back at this claim, pointing to Base’s announcement of a Solana-Base blockchain bridge as evidence of cooperation. Entirely unimpressed, Norby retorted, “You didn’t set up a single Solana partner for launch, didn’t talk to Solana Foundation marketing or…