New DeFi Platform with Deeply Integrated AI + New Referral Code to Access it NOW (Our Velvet.Capital Review)

If you’ve been around the crypto block, you’ve probably seen your fair share of DeFi platforms promising to give you an “edge.” But Velvet Capital is taking that idea and plugging it directly into an AI brain — one that works in real-time, on-chain, and can even execute trades for you. They’re calling it DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + Artificial Intelligence), and it’s like having a personal trading desk that never sleeps.We also have Velvet Capital referral codes that will get you a supposed upcoming airdrop!Deeply Integrated AI Sees The Market, and Trade on It...Velvet Capital’s DeFAI is a full-stack crypto assistant that lives right inside the Velvet dApp. It’s built on a multi-agent AI operating system, meaning your requests are routed to specialized AI agents — like the platform’s own “Velvet Unicorn” — that are fine-tuned for different parts of your DeFi journey.Ask it what coins are hot this second, today, or this week. Have it find what the whales are buying right now. Or skip the research entirely and just say, “Trade 50 USDT to ETH” — it’ll do the swap for you on-chain.You can access the AI by clicking this at the center-bottom of the screen.Because the system constantly evaluates agent performance and adjusts prompts and workflows, it’s designed to get smarter the more people use it.What It Can Do for YouVelvet’s DeFAI assistant isn’t just a glorified chatbot. Here’s what you can ask it to handle:Token Discovery & Hot Picks“What tokens are trending on Base today?” or “What’s your top pick for the next hour?”Deep-Dive Token AnalysisTechnical charts, social sentiment scans, on-chain data, and even a price prediction for your token of choice.Trade Execution in Natural Language“Swap 1 BNB for USDT on BSC” and watch it happen on-chain.Whale WatchingSee what the big players are buying — in real time.Platform NavigationGet guided help finding yields, analyzing charts, or pulling up your portfolio.Fresh Alpha & NewsThe AI shares hourly “alpha calls” (one token with growth potential and the reasoning behind it) plus quick crypto news updates.And yes — all of it happens without leaving the dAppThe PlatformVelvet isn’t just about AI — the rest of the platform packs serious DeFi firepower:30+ Yield Integrations: Compare APYs, TVL, and other stats, then deposit directly into protocols from the Yield page.Token Analytics Pages: Pull up charts, on-chain transactions, and execute trades in one place.Portfolio Management: See all your positions, click into any token for more data, or instantly buy/sell.In other words, Velvet Capital aims to be your all-in-one on-chain hub — with AI giving you the intel and execution edge.Rumored Airdrop for Early Users? Use these referral codes:Whispers in the community suggest that early Velvet Capital users might get rewarded with an upcoming airdrop. If that turns out to be true, you’ll need to have joined via an invite link or enter the referral code from an existing user to be eligible.Here are invite links if you want in:For Ethereum-based wallets (Metamask, TrustWallet, Coinbase Wallet, etc.): Join HereOr manually enter the following code here: 6896287fb71bb094578aacf3For Solana wallets: Join HereOr manually enter the following code here: 68714edc431612f7c1571bbfI'd suggest using the platform to make a couple trades you were going to make anyway, as most airdrops require you have not just joined but used the platform. Past DeFi platform airdrops have been insanely profitable, Uniswap's airdrop ended up being worth thousands in a short period of time.Is this next trend in DeFi?Probably, yes. The DeFi world moves in seconds, and by the time you’ve done your research, a trade opportunity can be gone. Velvet’s DeFAI feels like a natural evolution — real-time AI that sees everything happening on-chain and can act on it for you, instantly. It just feels like you suddenly gained a huge advantage.Down the line they plan for people to be able to basically hand the AI a budget, and tell it a strategy you want it to run, and you can walk away while day after day it does what you told it to. So imagine telling it to put "$100 on tokens that appear to be pumping, sell whenever the price decreases by 3%", or "buy any top 10 coin that just had a dip of 10% or more and has reversed direction and begun to go up again" and until you tell it to stop, you know you're catching all those trades. This will be massive.If I'm right about this becoming much more common, it's worth checking out just to make sure you don't fall behind - and if the airdrop rumors are true, giving it a test drive may pay off.-------Author: Mark PippenLondon NewsroomGlobalCryptoPress | Breaking Crypto NewsSubscribe to GCP in a reader