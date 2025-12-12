RoboFi to United States Dollar Conversion Table
VICS to USD Conversion Table
- 1 VICS0.03 USD
- 2 VICS0.05 USD
- 3 VICS0.08 USD
- 4 VICS0.11 USD
- 5 VICS0.13 USD
- 6 VICS0.16 USD
- 7 VICS0.19 USD
- 8 VICS0.21 USD
- 9 VICS0.24 USD
- 10 VICS0.27 USD
- 50 VICS1.33 USD
- 100 VICS2.67 USD
- 1,000 VICS26.70 USD
- 5,000 VICS133.49 USD
- 10,000 VICS266.98 USD
The table above displays real-time RoboFi to United States Dollar (VICS to USD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 VICS to 10,000 VICS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked VICS amounts using the latest USD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom VICS to USD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
USD to VICS Conversion Table
- 1 USD37.45 VICS
- 2 USD74.91 VICS
- 3 USD112.3 VICS
- 4 USD149.8 VICS
- 5 USD187.2 VICS
- 6 USD224.7 VICS
- 7 USD262.1 VICS
- 8 USD299.6 VICS
- 9 USD337.1 VICS
- 10 USD374.5 VICS
- 50 USD1,872 VICS
- 100 USD3,745 VICS
- 1,000 USD37,456 VICS
- 5,000 USD187,282 VICS
- 10,000 USD374,565 VICS
The table above shows real-time United States Dollar to RoboFi (USD to VICS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 USD to 10,000 USD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much RoboFi you can get at current rates based on commonly used USD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
RoboFi (VICS) is currently trading at $ 0.03 USD , reflecting a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $48.01K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $0.00 USD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated RoboFi Price page.
0.00 USD
Circulation Supply
48.01K
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 USD
Market Cap
0.22%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.02745
24H High
$ 0.02658
24H Low
The VICS to USD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track RoboFi's fluctuations against USD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current RoboFi price.
VICS to USD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 VICS = 0.03 USD | 1 USD = 37.45 VICS
Today, the exchange rate for 1 VICS to USD is 0.03 USD.
Buying 5 VICS will cost 0.13 USD and 10 VICS is valued at 0.27 USD.
1 USD can be traded for 37.45 VICS.
50 USD can be converted to 1,872 VICS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 VICS to USD has changed by +0.94% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.22%, reaching a high of 0.02744752972232499 USD and a low of 0.026577608015278625 USD.
One month ago, the value of 1 VICS was 0.027837494625483707 USD, which represents a -4.10% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, VICS has changed by -0.001829835314821666 USD, resulting in a -6.42% change in its value.
All About RoboFi (VICS)
Now that you have calculated the price of RoboFi (VICS), you can learn more about RoboFi directly at MEXC. Learn about VICS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy RoboFi, trading pairs, and more.
VICS to USD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, RoboFi (VICS) has fluctuated between 0.026577608015278625 USD and 0.02744752972232499 USD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.025007749302562773 USD to a high of 0.03499685028347449 USD. You can view detailed VICS to USD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.02
|$ 0.02
|$ 0.03
|Low
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
|Average
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
|Volatility
|+3.26%
|+37.71%
|+49.82%
|+86.97%
|Change
|+0.04%
|+0.76%
|-4.13%
|-6.28%
RoboFi Price Forecast in USD for 2026 and 2030
RoboFi’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential VICS to USD forecasts for the coming years:
VICS Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, RoboFi could reach approximately $0.03 USD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
VICS Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, VICS may rise to around $0.03 USD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our RoboFi Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
VICS Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
VICS/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of VICS Spot trading pairs, covering markets where RoboFi is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell VICS at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore VICS Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of RoboFi futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy RoboFi
Looking to add RoboFi to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy RoboFi › or Get started now ›
VICS and USD Market Relevance: Overview and Insights
US Dollar (USD) vs Other Fiat: Market Snapshot
Top 3 USD pair Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (USD/GBP): 0.74802
- 7-Day Change: +1.75%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.75%
- Current Rate (USD/EUR): 0.85166
- 7-Day Change: +1.11%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.11%
- Current Rate (USD/RUB): 80.047948
- 7-Day Change: +1.00%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.00%
What You Should Know About USD
- USD is the most dominant fiat for crypto related purchases and payments.
- USD remains the global benchmark currency.
- Market movements in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, RUB/USD, and others directly reflect USD’s strength.
Why Do USD Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Federal Reserve Policy: Interest rate changes in the U.S. strongly influence global capital flows.
- Inflation Data: Lower U.S. inflation boosts USD’s purchasing power worldwide.
- Economic Indicators: U.S. GDP, unemployment figures, and trade balances shape global investor confidence.
- Global Sentiment: Events like geopolitical tensions, commodity price swings, or policy announcements can strengthen or weaken the USD against other fiats.
Why This Matters for Crypto
Since most cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, are priced in USD, shifts in USD vs other fiats directly impact conversion rates for international traders.
- A stronger USD means foreign buyers need to spend more of their local currency to purchase VICS.
- A weaker USD makes VICS relatively cheaper for non-U.S. investors, even if its USD price remains unchanged.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy VICS securely with USD via our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the VICS to USD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between RoboFi (VICS) and United States Dollar (USD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in VICS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the VICS to USD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and USD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. USD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence USD's strength. When USD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like VICS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like RoboFi, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for VICS may rise, impacting its conversion to USD.
Convert VICS to USD Instantly
Use our real-time VICS to USD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert VICS to USD?
Enter the Amount of VICS
Start by entering how much VICS you want to convert into USD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live VICS to USD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date VICS to USD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about VICS and USD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add VICS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy VICS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the VICS to USD exchange rate calculated?
The VICS to USD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of VICS (often in USD or USDT), converted to USD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the VICS to USD rate change so frequently?
VICS to USD rate changes so frequently because both RoboFi and United States Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed VICS to USD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the VICS to USD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the VICS to USD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert VICS to USD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my VICS to USD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of VICS against USD over time?
You can understand the VICS against USD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the VICS to USD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken USD, impacting the conversion rate even if VICS stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the VICS to USD exchange rate?
RoboFi halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the VICS to USD rate.
Can I compare the VICS to USD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the VICS to USD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the VICS to USD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the RoboFi price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the VICS to USD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but USD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target VICS to USD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences RoboFi and the United States Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both RoboFi and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting VICS to USD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your USD into VICS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is VICS to USD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor VICS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, VICS to USD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the VICS to USD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen USD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive VICS to USD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
