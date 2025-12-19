VVV to United States Dollar Conversion Table
VVV to USD Conversion Table
- 1 VVV1.39 USD
- 2 VVV2.79 USD
- 3 VVV4.18 USD
- 4 VVV5.58 USD
- 5 VVV6.97 USD
- 6 VVV8.37 USD
- 7 VVV9.76 USD
- 8 VVV11.16 USD
- 9 VVV12.55 USD
- 10 VVV13.95 USD
- 50 VVV69.75 USD
- 100 VVV139.49 USD
- 1,000 VVV1,394.91 USD
- 5,000 VVV6,974.57 USD
- 10,000 VVV13,949.14 USD
The table above displays real-time VVV to United States Dollar (VVV to USD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 VVV to 10,000 VVV. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked VVV amounts using the latest USD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom VVV to USD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
USD to VVV Conversion Table
- 1 USD0.7168 VVV
- 2 USD1.433 VVV
- 3 USD2.150 VVV
- 4 USD2.867 VVV
- 5 USD3.584 VVV
- 6 USD4.301 VVV
- 7 USD5.0182 VVV
- 8 USD5.735 VVV
- 9 USD6.452 VVV
- 10 USD7.168 VVV
- 50 USD35.84 VVV
- 100 USD71.68 VVV
- 1,000 USD716.8 VVV
- 5,000 USD3,584 VVV
- 10,000 USD7,168 VVV
The table above shows real-time United States Dollar to VVV (USD to VVV) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 USD to 10,000 USD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much VVV you can get at current rates based on commonly used USD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
VVV (VVV) is currently trading at $ 1.39 USD , reflecting a -0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated VVV Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-0.43%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The VVV to USD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track VVV's fluctuations against USD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current VVV price.
VVV to USD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 VVV = 1.39 USD | 1 USD = 0.7168 VVV
Today, the exchange rate for 1 VVV to USD is 1.39 USD.
Buying 5 VVV will cost 6.97 USD and 10 VVV is valued at 13.95 USD.
1 USD can be traded for 0.7168 VVV.
50 USD can be converted to 35.84 VVV, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 VVV to USD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.43%, reaching a high of -- USD and a low of -- USD.
One month ago, the value of 1 VVV was -- USD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, VVV has changed by -- USD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About VVV (VVV)
Now that you have calculated the price of VVV (VVV), you can learn more about VVV directly at MEXC. Learn about VVV past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy VVV, trading pairs, and more.
VVV to USD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, VVV (VVV) has fluctuated between -- USD and -- USD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.0255512425467204 USD to a high of 1.4974588819080392 USD. You can view detailed VVV to USD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 1.48
|$ 1.49
|$ 1.49
|$ 2.63
|Low
|$ 1.37
|$ 1.02
|$ 0.91
|$ 0.91
|Average
|$ 1.42
|$ 1.17
|$ 1.08
|$ 1.44
|Volatility
|+7.75%
|+43.90%
|+57.90%
|+70.07%
|Change
|-3.15%
|+29.84%
|+39.11%
|-43.02%
VVV Price Forecast in USD for 2026 and 2030
VVV’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential VVV to USD forecasts for the coming years:
VVV Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, VVV could reach approximately $1.46 USD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
VVV Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, VVV may rise to around $1.78 USD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our VVV Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
VVV Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
VVV/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of VVV Spot trading pairs, covering markets where VVV is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell VVV at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore VVV Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of VVV futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy VVV
Looking to add VVV to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy VVV › or Get started now ›
VVV and USD Market Relevance: Overview and Insights
US Dollar (USD) vs Other Fiat: Market Snapshot
Top 3 USD pair Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (USD/GBP): 0.752191
- 7-Day Change: +1.62%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.62%
- Current Rate (USD/EUR): 0.853804
- 7-Day Change: +1.68%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.68%
- Current Rate (USD/RUB): 80.483327
- 7-Day Change: -1.91%
- 30-Day Trend: -1.91%
What You Should Know About USD
- USD is the most dominant fiat for crypto related purchases and payments.
- USD remains the global benchmark currency.
- Market movements in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, RUB/USD, and others directly reflect USD’s strength.
Why Do USD Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Federal Reserve Policy: Interest rate changes in the U.S. strongly influence global capital flows.
- Inflation Data: Lower U.S. inflation boosts USD’s purchasing power worldwide.
- Economic Indicators: U.S. GDP, unemployment figures, and trade balances shape global investor confidence.
- Global Sentiment: Events like geopolitical tensions, commodity price swings, or policy announcements can strengthen or weaken the USD against other fiats.
Why This Matters for Crypto
Since most cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, are priced in USD, shifts in USD vs other fiats directly impact conversion rates for international traders.
- A stronger USD means foreign buyers need to spend more of their local currency to purchase VVV.
- A weaker USD makes VVV relatively cheaper for non-U.S. investors, even if its USD price remains unchanged.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy VVV securely with USD via our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the VVV to USD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between VVV (VVV) and United States Dollar (USD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in VVV, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the VVV to USD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and USD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. USD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence USD's strength. When USD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like VVV, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like VVV, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for VVV may rise, impacting its conversion to USD.
Convert VVV to USD Instantly
Use our real-time VVV to USD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert VVV to USD?
Enter the Amount of VVV
Start by entering how much VVV you want to convert into USD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live VVV to USD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date VVV to USD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about VVV and USD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add VVV to your portfolio? Learn how to buy VVV with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the VVV to USD exchange rate calculated?
The VVV to USD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of VVV (often in USD or USDT), converted to USD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the VVV to USD rate change so frequently?
VVV to USD rate changes so frequently because both VVV and United States Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed VVV to USD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the VVV to USD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the VVV to USD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert VVV to USD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my VVV to USD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of VVV against USD over time?
You can understand the VVV against USD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the VVV to USD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken USD, impacting the conversion rate even if VVV stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the VVV to USD exchange rate?
VVV halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the VVV to USD rate.
Can I compare the VVV to USD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the VVV to USD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the VVV to USD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the VVV price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the VVV to USD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but USD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target VVV to USD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences VVV and the United States Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both VVV and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting VVV to USD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your USD into VVV of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is VVV to USD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor VVV prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, VVV to USD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the VVV to USD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen USD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive VVV to USD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
VVV News and Market Updates
PA Daily | KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); Coinbase will list Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain
Nvidia plunged nearly 17%, and the wealth of technology giants led by Huang Renxun shrunk significantly; Sui will support transactions via text messages; Santiment data: whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline.2025/01/28
Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV
PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in2025/06/13
VVV price rises as whales buy ahead of Venice tokenized DIEM launch
VVV price rose for six consecutive days, reaching its highest level since May 12, as whales and smart money buy ahead of the tokenized DIEM launch. Venice Token (VVV) jumped to a high of $4.25, up by 80% from its…2025/08/20
Venice launches DIEM tokens as tradeable AI compute asset for VVV holders
The post Venice launches DIEM tokens as tradeable AI compute asset for VVV holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Each DIEM token provides perpetual $1 per day API credit, making AI compute ownable and transferable. DIEM can only be minted by locking VVV, reinforcing its role as the foundation of Venice’s AI economy. Venice has unveiled DIEM, a new token designed to transform AI compute into a tradeable, perpetual asset. Launched in May 2024 as a privacy-first AI platform founded by Bitcoin OG Erik Voorhees, Venice provides API access to advanced text and image models. Each DIEM represents tokenized inference power that grants its holder $1 worth of daily API credit, forever. Unlike traditional models where compute is rented, DIEM enables ownership of AI access, making it transferable and programmable. Minting DIEM is exclusive to VVV holders, who lock their staked VVV (sVVV) to generate the new tokens. While locked, stakers continue to earn 80 percent of VVV’s usual yield, ensuring that token holders benefit both from staking returns and from creating tradeable AI compute assets. DIEM tokens can be staked for API access, traded on Base-based exchanges such as Aerodrome, or burned to unlock the original VVV. The system opens new economic models around AI compute. Developers gain guaranteed access to private, uncensored inference through Venice integrations with tools like Cursor and VSCode. Applications can integrate compute costs directly into tokenomics, while DeFi protocols and DAOs may collateralize or distribute compute resources. The minting algorithm ensures sustainable growth, with the mint rate adjusting dynamically based on supply. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/askvenice-diem-onchain-ai-compute-base/2025/08/21
