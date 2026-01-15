How Apparel Can Win In A Season Of Fatigue

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Getty Images It's no mystery that consumers are looking to save this holiday season. The retail calendar feel as it's moving at warp speed, leapfrogging Thanksgiving entirely and jumping straight from Halloween into holiday mode. Even Singles Day, the November 11 shopping holiday that originated in China and gained traction over the past decade, was overshadowed by an avalanche of early Black Friday deals flooding inboxes weeks in advance. The question for retailers is clear: In a market where consumers are showing signs of Black Friday fatigue, which early deals will be strong enough to grab attention and win their wallets? Why Timing Matters More Than Ever According to Circana's Future of Forecasting™ service, the apparel industry is projected to grow by low single digits in Q4. October may feel too early for consumers to think about holiday shopping ; however, there is evidence of a pull-forward effect in the one to two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. Circana's annual Holiday Purchase Intentions report reveals a notable shift: 21% of consumers now believe they'll find the best deals before Thanksgiving, up three points from 2024. While Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday remain the top deal days for 42% of shoppers, that confidence has slipped by three points year-over-year. This shift likely began last year when retailers rolled out true Black Friday deals a full week early—not just generic holiday promotions, but offers that promised shoppers, "This is the best price you'll see." The approach worked. In 2024, Circana's retail tracking data shows apparel sales grew at more than twice the rate in the week before Thanksgiving compared to the holiday week itself. While Thanksgiving week still leads in overall volume, the early surge was powered by promoted items and online purchases—driven by sharp email…