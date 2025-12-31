Warplet Price Today

The live Warplet (WARP) price today is $ 0.000004701, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000004701 per WARP.

Warplet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- WARP. During the last 24 hours, WARP traded between $ 0.000004521 (low) and $ 0.000004981 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WARP moved -0.43% in the last hour and -13.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.48K.

Warplet (WARP) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 57.48K$ 57.48K $ 57.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Warplet is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.48K. The circulating supply of WARP is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.