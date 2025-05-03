What is LayerZero (ZRO)

LayerZero is an omnichain interoperability protocol designed for lightweight message passing across chains. LayerZero provides authentic and guaranteed message delivery with configurable trustlessness. It is a “blockchain of blockchains” that allows other blockchain networks to communicate directly and in a trustless manner.

LayerZero Price Prediction

LayerZero Price History

How to buy LayerZero (ZRO)

ZRO to Local Currencies

LayerZero Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LayerZero, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LayerZero What is the price of LayerZero (ZRO) today? The live price of LayerZero (ZRO) is 2.465 USD . What is the market cap of LayerZero (ZRO)? The current market cap of LayerZero is $ 271.15M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZRO by its real-time market price of 2.465 USD . What is the circulating supply of LayerZero (ZRO)? The current circulating supply of LayerZero (ZRO) is 110.00M USD . What was the highest price of LayerZero (ZRO)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of LayerZero (ZRO) is 7.551 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LayerZero (ZRO)? The 24-hour trading volume of LayerZero (ZRO) is $ 1.79M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

