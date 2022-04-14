LayerZero (ZRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LayerZero (ZRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LayerZero (ZRO) Information LayerZero is an omnichain interoperability protocol designed for lightweight message passing across chains. LayerZero provides authentic and guaranteed message delivery with configurable trustlessness. It is a "blockchain of blockchains" that allows other blockchain networks to communicate directly and in a trustless manner. Official Website: https://layerzero.foundation/ Whitepaper: https://layerzero.network/publications/LayerZero_Whitepaper_V2.1.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://layerzeroscan.com/

LayerZero (ZRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LayerZero (ZRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 231.39M $ 231.39M $ 231.39M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 129.63M $ 129.63M $ 129.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.79B $ 1.79B $ 1.79B All-Time High: $ 7.551 $ 7.551 $ 7.551 All-Time Low: $ 1.502846156115591 $ 1.502846156115591 $ 1.502846156115591 Current Price: $ 1.785 $ 1.785 $ 1.785 Learn more about LayerZero (ZRO) price

LayerZero (ZRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LayerZero (ZRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZRO's tokenomics, explore ZRO token's live price!

LayerZero (ZRO) Price History Analysing the price history of ZRO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ZRO Price History now!

ZRO Price Prediction Want to know where ZRO might be heading? Our ZRO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZRO token's Price Prediction now!

