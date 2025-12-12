Wrapped BTC to Haitian Gourde Conversion Table
WBTC to HTG Conversion Table
- 1 WBTC11 815 616,13 HTG
- 2 WBTC23 631 232,25 HTG
- 3 WBTC35 446 848,38 HTG
- 4 WBTC47 262 464,51 HTG
- 5 WBTC59 078 080,63 HTG
- 6 WBTC70 893 696,76 HTG
- 7 WBTC82 709 312,89 HTG
- 8 WBTC94 524 929,01 HTG
- 9 WBTC106 340 545,14 HTG
- 10 WBTC118 156 161,27 HTG
- 50 WBTC590 780 806,34 HTG
- 100 WBTC1 181 561 612,67 HTG
- 1 000 WBTC11 815 616 126,74 HTG
- 5 000 WBTC59 078 080 633,68 HTG
- 10 000 WBTC118 156 161 267,36 HTG
The table above displays real-time Wrapped BTC to Haitian Gourde (WBTC to HTG) conversions across a range of values, from 1 WBTC to 10,000 WBTC. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked WBTC amounts using the latest HTG market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom WBTC to HTG amounts, please use the tool converter above.
HTG to WBTC Conversion Table
- 1 HTG0,0{7}8463 WBTC
- 2 HTG0,0{6}1692 WBTC
- 3 HTG0,0{6}2539 WBTC
- 4 HTG0,0{6}3385 WBTC
- 5 HTG0,0{6}4231 WBTC
- 6 HTG0,0{6}5078 WBTC
- 7 HTG0,0{6}5924 WBTC
- 8 HTG0,0{6}6770 WBTC
- 9 HTG0,0{6}7617 WBTC
- 10 HTG0,0{6}8463 WBTC
- 50 HTG0,0{5}4231 WBTC
- 100 HTG0,0{5}8463 WBTC
- 1 000 HTG0,0{4}8463 WBTC
- 5 000 HTG0,0004231 WBTC
- 10 000 HTG0,0008463 WBTC
The table above shows real-time Haitian Gourde to Wrapped BTC (HTG to WBTC) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 HTG to 10,000 HTG. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Wrapped BTC you can get at current rates based on commonly used HTG amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Wrapped BTC (WBTC) is currently trading at G 11 815 616,13 HTG , reflecting a 0,52% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at G253,96M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of G1,48T HTG. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Wrapped BTC Price page.
16,43M HTG
Circulation Supply
253,96M
24-Hour Trading Volume
1,48T HTG
Market Cap
0,52%
Price Change (1D)
G 92 500,31
24H High
G 89 324,67
24H Low
The WBTC to HTG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Wrapped BTC's fluctuations against HTG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Wrapped BTC price.
WBTC to HTG Conversion Summary
As of | 1 WBTC = 11 815 616,13 HTG | 1 HTG = 0,0{7}8463 WBTC
Today, the exchange rate for 1 WBTC to HTG is 11 815 616,13 HTG.
Buying 5 WBTC will cost 59 078 080,63 HTG and 10 WBTC is valued at 118 156 161,27 HTG.
1 HTG can be traded for 0,0{7}8463 WBTC.
50 HTG can be converted to 0,0{5}4231 WBTC, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 WBTC to HTG has changed by +0,91% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0,52%, reaching a high of 12 124 886,201092947 HTG and a low of 11 708 625,178663522 HTG.
One month ago, the value of 1 WBTC was 13 333 950,895893682 HTG, which represents a -11,39% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, WBTC has changed by -3 346 263,3788181394 HTG, resulting in a -22,08% change in its value.
All About Wrapped BTC (WBTC)
Now that you have calculated the price of Wrapped BTC (WBTC), you can learn more about Wrapped BTC directly at MEXC. Learn about WBTC past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Wrapped BTC, trading pairs, and more.
WBTC to HTG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Wrapped BTC (WBTC) has fluctuated between 11 708 625,178663522 HTG and 12 124 886,201092947 HTG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 11 481 354,451777278 HTG to a high of 12 399 572,283511747 HTG. You can view detailed WBTC to HTG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|G 12124886.2
|G 12399572.28
|G 13617424.54
|G 16536282.52
|Low
|G 11708625.17
|G 11481354.45
|G 10536633.67
|G 10536633.67
|Average
|G 11965865.9
|G 11898231.54
|G 11896916.82
|G 13768451.61
|Volatility
|+3,48%
|+7,84%
|+23,10%
|+39,49%
|Change
|-1,28%
|+0,92%
|-11,38%
|-22,23%
Wrapped BTC Price Forecast in HTG for 2026 and 2030
Wrapped BTC’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential WBTC to HTG forecasts for the coming years:
WBTC Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Wrapped BTC could reach approximately G12 406 396,93 HTG, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
WBTC Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, WBTC may rise to around G15 080 053,01 HTG, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Wrapped BTC Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
WBTC Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
WBTC/USDT
|Trade
WBTC/USDC
|Trade
WBTC/BTC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of WBTC Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Wrapped BTC is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell WBTC at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore WBTC Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Wrapped BTC futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Wrapped BTC
Looking to add Wrapped BTC to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Wrapped BTC › or Get started now ›
WBTC and HTG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Wrapped BTC (WBTC) vs USD: Market Comparison
Wrapped BTC Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $90140.9
- 7-Day Change: +0,91%
- 30-Day Trend: -11,39%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including WBTC, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to HTG, the USD price of WBTC remains the primary market benchmark.
[WBTC Price] [WBTC to USD]
Haitian Gourde (HTG) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (HTG/USD): 0,007627285145116994
- 7-Day Change: -0,13%
- 30-Day Trend: -0,13%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger HTG means you will pay less to get the same amount of WBTC.
- A weaker HTG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy WBTC securely with HTG on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the WBTC to HTG Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Wrapped BTC (WBTC) and Haitian Gourde (HTG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in WBTC, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the WBTC to HTG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and HTG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. HTG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence HTG's strength. When HTG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like WBTC, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Wrapped BTC, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for WBTC may rise, impacting its conversion to HTG.
Convert WBTC to HTG Instantly
Use our real-time WBTC to HTG converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert WBTC to HTG?
Enter the Amount of WBTC
Start by entering how much WBTC you want to convert into HTG using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live WBTC to HTG Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date WBTC to HTG exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about WBTC and HTG.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add WBTC to your portfolio? Learn how to buy WBTC with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the WBTC to HTG exchange rate calculated?
The WBTC to HTG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of WBTC (often in USD or USDT), converted to HTG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the WBTC to HTG rate change so frequently?
WBTC to HTG rate changes so frequently because both Wrapped BTC and Haitian Gourde are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed WBTC to HTG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the WBTC to HTG rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the WBTC to HTG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert WBTC to HTG or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my WBTC to HTG conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of WBTC against HTG over time?
You can understand the WBTC against HTG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the WBTC to HTG rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken HTG, impacting the conversion rate even if WBTC stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the WBTC to HTG exchange rate?
Wrapped BTC halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the WBTC to HTG rate.
Can I compare the WBTC to HTG rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the WBTC to HTG rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the WBTC to HTG rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Wrapped BTC price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the WBTC to HTG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but HTG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target WBTC to HTG price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Wrapped BTC and the Haitian Gourde?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Wrapped BTC and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting WBTC to HTG and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your HTG into WBTC of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is WBTC to HTG a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor WBTC prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, WBTC to HTG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the WBTC to HTG rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen HTG against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive WBTC to HTG rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Wrapped BTC News and Market Updates
Sui Welcomes Native WBTC to Boost Fast Cross-Chain Liquidity
WBTC becomes natively available on Sui through BitGo and LayerZero integration. Native cross-chain movement enables cleaner, faster Bitcoin liquidity across ecosystems. The native integration of WBTC into the Sui network immediately expanded access to Bitcoin liquidity without the lengthy process of traditional bridges. BitGo and LayerZero rolled out WBTC with a setup that enables cross-chain [...]]]>2025/12/07
Arbitrum Show +49% Transaction Boom & WETH/WBTC Inflows
The post Arbitrum Show +49% Transaction Boom & WETH/WBTC Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What to Know Arbitrum saw a major activity surge, with transactions up 49%, DEX volume up 18%, and strong WETH/WBTC inflows. Ecosystem accelerated, with big milestones from Robinhood, Hyperliquid, Ostium Labs, Caldera, Footium, and more. ARB price showed a mild uptick, rising 2.5% in 24h as investors watch for a breakout above the $0.23 resistance level. Arbitrum just had one of the best weeks ever. Activity on the network has gone up a lot, and there have been a number of big wins for the ecosystem. In the last week, Arbitrum saw a 49% increase in transactions, an 18% increase in DEX volume, and a lot of WETH and WBTC coming in, which means that more money is moving onto the chain. The most recent data from Nansen shows that even though the number of active users went down during the week, Arbitrum’s transaction count and on-chain liquidity kept going up. This suggests that the users who are still active are doing more and adding more value to the network. Strong Chain Performance According to Nansen’s Performance metrics: Transactions: 21.9M in 7 days (+49%), the fastest growth among major Layer 2 networks. Active Users: 1.07M (-39%), showing fewer but more engaged users. Gas Fees: $314.7K for the week, ranking 7th across chains. DEX Volume: $3.5B (+18%), showing strong trading activity. The bullish indicators like rising transactions, rising DEX volume, and significant inflows of WETH and WBTC, are often seen as a sign of capital preparing to deploy into DeFi. Stablecoin activity also expanded, with USDAI, sUSDAI, and other assets flowing into the ecosystem, another indicator that users are preparing to transact, trade, and stack. Other Ecosystem Wins Beyond metrics, the past week was packed with major milestones from builders across Arbitrum: Robinhood App crossed 1,000+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, and…2025/12/08
High-leverage stablecoin arbitrage tool? A detailed analysis of Fluid's 39x leverage strategy and the duality of its "low liquidation penalty".
Fluid is an interesting, difficult-to-understand, and highly controversial DeFi protocol. As a "new" DeFi protocol launched in 2024, its peak TVL exceeded $2.6 billion, and it still has $1.785 billion in TVL. With a trading volume of $16.591 billion over the past 30 days, Ethereum's mainnet trading volume accounts for 43.68% of Uniswap's total trading volume. This is a remarkable achievement. Fluid combines lending with a DEX, accepting LPs (such as ETH/wBTC) as collateral, allowing LPs to still earn fees while providing collateral. Fluid calls this Smart Collateral. Okay, it seems rather ordinary. Image generated by Nano Banana Pro - Gemini AI based on the original text. Smart Debt is a unique design feature of Fluid. Normally, in lending, users borrow money and pay interest. In Fluid smart debt, users also borrow LP trading pairs. That's right. If you want to borrow 1000 USDT, you will borrow 500 USDT + 500 USDC. The trading pair borrowed by the user will be automatically deposited into Fluid DEX as liquidity. In other words, users can choose to withdraw the funds for other purposes, just like a regular loan, or they can choose to pledge LPs to borrow from LPs and then deposit them into the DEX to earn more transaction fees. Essentially, smart debt encourages borrowers to leverage LPs within Fluid for revolving lending. This protocol increases liquidity, attracts more traders, and allows LPs to earn more transaction fees. This is precisely the flywheel that Fluid ultimately aims to build. Therefore, if you have studied Fluid, you will see many articles describing Fluid as a "DEX-on-lending" protocol, and this is the reason. The Fluid architecture is like a composite structure; you can think of it as a main road and auxiliary roads, a trunk and tributaries, a two-layer cake, or anything like that. The core underlying component is the unified Liquidity Layer, a smart contract used to store the liquidity of all assets. It is responsible for managing all the money and handling deposits, withdrawals, loans, and repayments. Above the liquidity layer are multiple sub-protocols and Vault. The sub-protocols have their own business logic, but they do not directly hold assets. Instead, they use the liquidity layer to manage the deposit and withdrawal of funds. The various sub-protocols are interconnected through a liquidity layer. For example, assets deposited by a user through a lending sub-protocol can be lent out by other Vault sub-protocols; Assets deposited through smart lending can be lent out by Vault and simultaneously provide trading liquidity for DEX sub-protocols. Ordinary users only need to interact with the various sub-protocols to conduct deposit or loan operations, without having to directly access the liquidity layer. Specific operating methods Typical lending agreements: Alice deposits: 100 ETH (single token) Bob lends out: 5000 USDC (single token) Fluid method: Usage 1: Ordinary Loans Just like Aave and Compound, you deposit collateral and your wallet receives a loan, except that the loan is lent out by LPs, such as USDT + USC, and the loan can be used anywhere. Use Case 2: Smart Debt While both involve depositing collateral and lending to limited partners (LPs), the difference lies in the fact that the Fluid protocol directly injects this money into Fluid's DEX trading pool. Users earn transaction fees through debt, and the liquidity pool expands its liquidity through debt. Then, users can revolve the loan. This means using LPs as collateral to borrow from other LPs, then collateralizing again to borrow more, and so on in a continuous cycle. The official documentation gives a theoretical maximum leverage of 39 times based on a 95% LTV (Loan-to-Value) calculation. What are the trade-offs of Fluid? Fluid attempts to unify lending and trading within a single liquidity layer. To achieve this unification, certain compromises must be made, and these compromises are precisely the root cause of additional losses suffered by limited partners (LPs) during volatile market conditions. In Uniswap V3, when the market price exceeds the LP price range, users only temporarily lose to earn transaction fees, and their positions become 100% of a single asset (e.g., all converted to USDC). This is impermanent loss, and the loss may disappear once the price returns to its normal range. Fluid rebalancing transforms "impermanent loss" into "permanent loss". Fluid automatically adjusts the liquidity price range for certain Valuts in order to maintain high capital utilization or to maintain lending health (preventing liquidation). For example, Suppose the price of ETH drops from 3000 to 2800. 1) Uniswap V3 Manual LP: The LP price range is still 2900-3100. Therefore, you would currently hold 100% ETH. If you choose to remain inactive and the price returns to 3000, the LP will return to its initial state with no additional loss. 2) Fluid Automatic Rebalancing: In order to ensure active liquidity (or for risk control), the protocol will automatically perform "rebalancing" when it detects that the price has fallen below the range. At the 2800 level, a portion of the LP's ETH must be sold and converted into USDC to regain liquidity in the new 2700-2900 range. The consequence is that this "sell" action is a real transaction, selling the tokens at a lower price. If the ETH price subsequently rebounds quickly back to 3000, as mentioned before, Uniswap V3 user assets will remain unaffected, and the token pair allocation provided by LPs will return to its original state. In order to recover the price, the Fluid protocol must rebalance when the price rises by buying back ETH with USDC. However, because it was sold at a low price before, it is now being bought back at a high price. This is actually a case of "selling low and buying high," a type of operation that frequently occurs in volatile markets, and this type of loss is known as LVR (Loss-Versus-Rebalancing). Why does Fluid need to be rebalanced? Because LP trading pairs play a very important role in Fluid in order to connect lending and DEX using a unified liquidity layer, even the loans made through lending are trading pairs. Therefore, Fluid had to introduce a concept – “Shares”. In Uniswap V3, LPs are non-fungible, and withdrawals are made via NFTs. Your actions only affect yourself. In order for liquidity to be usable by lending protocols (collateral and debt), Fluid must design its liquidity pools to be homogeneous. LPs do not hold specific "ETH in this price range," but rather "x% of the entire pool." When the agreement triggers rebalancing and causes the aforementioned "buy low, sell high" attrition, the total net asset value of the entire pool decreases. Since LPs hold shares, the price of a share = total pool assets / total number of shares, and the share price will fall directly. Therefore, unlike in Uniswap V3, LPs cannot choose "I will not participate in this adjustment and I will hold on to it"; in Fluid LPs, they are forced to participate in the rebalancing. For another example, Assume the price of ETH is 1000 USDC. Invest LP 1 ETH + 1000 USDC (total value $2000). At this point, the price dropped, with ETH falling from 1000 to 800. 1. Uniswap V3 (Do not operate) As prices fall, traders sell ETH, forcing LPs to buy it. This reduces USDC and increases ETH in the LP pool. Eventually, at the low of 800, the LP pool becomes 100% ETH (let's say approximately 2.2 ETH, with no USDC remaining). The current LP holdings are worth 2.2 ETH, or 1760 USDT. Although they are at a paper loss, the LPs hold a large amount of ETH. 2. Fluid Forced Rebalancing The same situation occurs. The price falls below the lower limit of the range set by Fluid. The protocol determines that the current range (900-1100) is invalid. In order for Vault to continue generating fees (or for lending health), the range must be moved to near the current price, such as 720-880. The key issue is that establishing the new 720-880 range requires 50% ETH + 50% USDC. However, your current position is entirely in ETH. Therefore, a forced action is implemented: Fluid must sell half of your ETH at the 800 price level and convert it back to USDC. Therefore, 1.1 ETH was sold for 880 USDC, which was then used to form a new LP with the remaining 1.1 ETH. The current value is 1.1 ETH + 880 USDC = 1760. However, at this point, your ETH holdings have decreased from 2.2 to 1.1. In effect, Fluid forced you to "cut your losses" at this bottom. At this point, the price rebounded, and the price of ETH rose from 800 back to 1000. Uniswap V3 (Lie flat, no operation required) As the price rebounded, the 2.2 ETH held were gradually bought up and converted back to USDC. The price returned to 1000, and the LP position reverted to 1 ETH + 1000 USDC (ignoring transaction fees). Total value 2000 U, impermanent loss has disappeared. Fluid Forced Rebalancing Prices rebounded, and the new range of 720-880 became invalid again. It is necessary to rebalance and move the range back to 900-1100. Currently, there are only 880 USDC and 1.1 ETH. If the price breaks through 880, the LPs will only have USDC, because the ETH has been bought. At this point, the LPs' positions are all in USDC, totaling 1760 USDC, which is the 880 USDC they initially held plus the amount they sold later. The protocol rebalances when the ETH price reaches 1000, buying ETH with regular USDC to maintain a 50:50 ETH:USDC value. At this point, the LP's position is 0.88 ETH and 880 USDC. The total value is 1760 USDC, a loss of 240 USDC compared to the initial total value of 2000 USDC. Moreover, this 240 U is a permanent loss. The subsequent Fluid DEX v2 upgrade addresses the pain point of permanent loss during rebalancing by transferring the wear and tear costs to arbitrageurs in a "smarter" way, thereby significantly reducing this permanent loss. First, there is a dynamic fee mechanism. When prices fluctuate sharply, the transaction fee will increase accordingly to compensate for the rebalancing losses of LPs. Secondly, a "buffer zone" is set up for the oracle; if it is just a brief insertion, no rebalancing will be performed. Then, LPs are allowed to customize price ranges, with wider options available; rebalancing only occurs when prices exceed these ranges. Asymmetric LP positions are also permitted, meaning the token pair does not need to maintain a constant 50:50 ratio. If that's the case, why does Fluid have a TVL of $1.785 billion and account for 43.68% of Uniswap's trading volume in the past 30 days? Fluid masks or offsets permanent wear and tear through extreme capital efficiency and low-risk strategies for specific assets. Wear and tear comes from frequent rebalancing caused by sharp price fluctuations. But what if, however, the prices between LP token pairs didn't fluctuate? For stable pegged assets like USDC/USDT or ETH/wstETH, rebalancing wear is virtually zero. However, Fluid's mechanism allows for leverage of up to 39x on these assets. Furthermore, the returns include both lending and DEX revenue. Therefore, Fluid's focus is actually on stablecoins, ETH and its LST assets, and BTC-related liquid assets, as shown in the data below. Source: https://dune.com/entropy_advisors/fluid-liquidity Another point is that Fluid's liquidation mechanism differs from typical lending agreements, with liquidation penalties as low as 0.1%. If a lending agreement like Aave needs to be liquidated, external MEV Bots can take the collateral at a discount to help with the liquidation. This "discount" is the liquidation penalty, designed to prevent losses from margin calls. Aave's penalty is 5%. A unified liquidity layer allows Fluid to eliminate the need for external clearing, instead completing clearing directly on its own DEX. The system automatically sells a portion of the collateral to repay the debt. Therefore, penalties can be as low as 0.1% plus slippage. This is actually a favorable trade-off brought about by a unified liquidity layer, which also benefits high leverage. Therefore, Fluid is very beneficial for revolving loans of stable asset LPs such as USDC/USDT or ETH/wstETH, and will also attract stablecoin investment whales and aggressive on-chain traders. Can I buy $FLUID tokens? To be honest, I'm not sure. Currently, there is no necessary connection between protocol revenue and coin price, although the Instadapp community and team have repeatedly hinted at or discussed Fluid's revenue distribution issue. However, the protocol revenue is not currently being distributed to token holders. Summarize Tradeoffs are an extremely important, even primary, consideration in blockchain project design. To achieve core features, certain necessary conditions must be met, and these conditions, in turn, constrain the project. Fluid is a project with a prominent trade-off. It is believed that the project team designed it from the outset to build a unified liquidity layer, expanding liquidity through lending and DEX features. The stablecoin LP and ETH and its LPT token trading pairs are the best entry point for expanding liquidity through leveraged cyclical lending.2025/12/08
Explore More About Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC Price
Learn more about Wrapped BTC (WBTC) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Wrapped BTC Price Prediction
Explore WBTC forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Wrapped BTC may be headed.
How to Buy Wrapped BTC
Want to buy Wrapped BTC? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
WBTC/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade WBTC/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
WBTC USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on WBTC with leverage. Explore WBTC USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More Wrapped BTC to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to HTG Conversions
Why Buy Wrapped BTC with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Wrapped BTC.
Join millions of users and buy Wrapped BTC with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.