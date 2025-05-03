What is Wrapped BTC (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that represents Bitcoin. Wrapped Bitcoin allows for Bitcoin transfers to be conducted quicker on the Ethereum blockchain and opens up the possibility for BTC to be used in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Wrapped BTC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Wrapped BTC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WBTC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Wrapped BTC price prediction page.

Wrapped BTC Price History

Tracing WBTC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WBTC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Wrapped BTC price history page.

What is the price of Wrapped BTC (WBTC) today? The live price of Wrapped BTC (WBTC) is 95,389.96 USD . What is the market cap of Wrapped BTC (WBTC)? The current market cap of Wrapped BTC is $ 12.30B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WBTC by its real-time market price of 95,389.96 USD . What is the circulating supply of Wrapped BTC (WBTC)? The current circulating supply of Wrapped BTC (WBTC) is 128.98K USD . What was the highest price of Wrapped BTC (WBTC)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Wrapped BTC (WBTC) is 110,000 USD .

