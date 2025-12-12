WTA, Mercedes-Benz Officially Announce Partnership

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 17: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates a point in the Women's Singles Third Round match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada during day six of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images Beginning January 1, 2026, Mercedes-Benz will be the Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the Women's Tennis Association, it was announced Wednesday. News of the partnership was reported earlier this week. The collaboration aims to elevate women's tennis globally, focusing on greater impact, visibility, and female empowerment. Mercedes-Benz will be present at approximately 30 tournaments in 2026 with even more planned from 2027, and will provide an exclusive fleet of vehicles for players and officials. This news also comes on the heels of world-ranked No. 3 Coco Gauff becoming the newest Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador earlier this week. "Tennis has always been close to our hearts at Mercedes-Benz – a sport defined by dedication, responsibility and self-confidence. As the worldwide Premier Partner, our new long-term partnership with the WTA reflects our strong commitment not only to the sport, but also to the values it represents," said Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales. Mercedes-Benz replaces Hologic, the medical device and diagnostics company which has been the WTA's title sponsor since 2022 and reportedly paid $18M-$20M per year. "From the day we founded the WTA, our mission was to ensure that every girl, every woman, could have a place to compete, be recognized for her accomplishments and make a living playing the sport she loves. Seeing a global brand like Mercedes-Benz stand with us sends a message that echoes far beyond tennis. It says women's sport matters and our athletes deserve to…