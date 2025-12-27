The post Unleash the Fun with WuffiTap: A Gamified Social Mining Experience on Telegram appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [London, July 18] – WuffiTap, the newest addition to the WUFFI universe, launched this week, introducing an engaging gamified social mining experience. Accessible via Telegram on the Telegram Open Network (TON), WuffiTap allows users to earn PAWs, the in-game currency, by simply tapping their screens. Not only does the new Tap-to-Earn game capitalize on the legacy of the WUFFI ecosystem, but it has all the makings of being the best project in its niche, as it takes into account various flaws of its predecessors and addresses them across all aspects from gameplay to tokenomics, in order to truly reward the player community. One of the most notable features of the project is its elegant tokenomics system, in which all boosts purchased by players with $TON during each season are used to purchase $WUF on the open market and burn them, which provides scarcity to the token over time, especially taking into consideration the fact that 16T+ $WUF are already permanently out of circulation. WuffiTap Features: Boost Your Gameplay: Strength (earn more PAWs per tap), Energy Limit (+500 energy per level), Potions (faster energy replenishment). Boosts last an entire season. Daily Free Boosts: Nitro Taps (500% more PAWs per tap for 20 seconds, unlimited energy during this period) and Instant Fill (quickly refill energy). TapBot: Automates tapping when energy is full, up to 6 hours. Upgradable with PAWs and TREATs (Powerups purchased with $TON). Complete Quests: Players can earn extra PAWs through social tasks, videos, daily check-ins, and referrals. Rise Through the Ranks: To keep the game fresh and competitive, the game is set to run in seasons, each with its own leaderboard and rewards. Season 1 has just started with a prize pool of 500 billion $WUF. Real Players: More than 50,000 real players joined the game in the first…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.