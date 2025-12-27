The post Charli XCX Builds A ‘House’ With The Velvet Underground’s John Cale On New ‘Wuthering Heights’ Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charli XCX Corbis via Getty Images Charli XCX’s got crowds around the world dancing in lime green light all through 2024 with her smash album Brat, its subsequent remix album, and the accompanying Brat Tour and Sweat Tour. For her next musical act, the British songstress is making a hard turn toward the avant-garde, spearheading the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation. “House,” a first taste of the music featured in the film, is out now, and demonstrates how Charli’s involvement in the project was a refreshing challenge for her after Brat. “I read the script and immediately felt inspired so [frequent collaborator] Finn Keane and I began working on not just one but many songs that we felt connected to the world [Fennell] was creating. After being so in the depths of my previous album, I was excited to escape into something entirely new, entirely opposite,” she said. The song features contributions from an unexpected source: The Velvet Underground’s John Cale. Charli’ found inspiration in Todd Haynes’s 2021 documentary The Velvet Underground and Cale’s approach to making music with the legendary rock band. “One thing that stuck with me was how John Cale described a key sonic requirement of The Velvet Underground. That any song had to be both ‘elegant and brutal.’ I got really stuck on that phrase,” she said. “When working on music for this film, ‘elegant and brutal was a phrase I kept coming back to.” She later reached out to Cale himself to get his opinion on what she had made. The two ended up collaborating on what became “House.” “We spoke about the idea of a poem. He recorded something and sent it to me. Something that only John could do,” she said. “I feel so lucky to have been able to…

The post Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics About Charli XCX? Let’s Break It Down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) (L-R) Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, and Camila Cabello perform onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at MetLife Stadium on July 22, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS) Getty Images Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has arrived, and fans are already dissecting every lyric for hidden meanings. The sparkly orange-hued album touches on themes of love and finding “the one” after past heartbreaks, but it also doesn’t shy away from addressing enemies. Swift has a long history of weaving past foes into her music — whether allegedly aimed at Kim Kardashian (“thanK you aIMee”) or Scooter Braun (“Vigilante S–t”) — and Showgirl continues that tradition. Fans, in particular, have a few questions about the album’s seventh track, titled “Actually Romantic,” which many believe is about Charli XCX. So, what do the lyrics of “Actually Romantic” reveal, and why are fans convinced it’s about the Brat artist? Here’s a breakdown of the lyrics, the history of Swift’s relationship with Charli XCX, and what the billionaire superstar herself has said about the song. ForbesTaylor Swift ‘Opalite’ Lyrics Explained—Why It’s Travis Kelce’s Favorite TrackBy Monica Mercuri What Are The ‘Actually Romantic’ Lyrics? In “Actually Romantic,” Swift opens by calling out someone who allegedly dubbed her “Boring Barbie” and gossiped about her with an ex. “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave,” Swift sings. “High-fived my ex and then said you’re glad he ghosted me.” Charli is married to George Daniel, the drummer of The 1975, while Swift briefly dated the band’s lead singer, Matty Healy, in 2023. This overlap has led some people…

The post Charli XCX’s Fan-Favorite Album Grows 2,600% In Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charli XCX’s How I’m Feeling Now reenters the Billboard charts thanks to a vinyl reissue and viral single “Party 4 U,” surging 2,600% in sales. PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Charli XCX attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images In the early days of the Covid pandemic, several well-known musicians dropped projects to help keep their fans entertained and sane during one of the most difficult periods in the world’s history. Charli XCX delivered her fourth album How I’m Feeling Now, which she didn’t properly begin promoting until lockdowns had started everywhere. Half a decade later, and after scoring one of the biggest successes of her career with her most recent album Brat, Charli’s electropop studio effort is back and a bestseller again. How I’m Feeling Now Sales Soar After a recent anniversary vinyl reissue, How I’m Feeling Now’s sales skyrocketed. Luminate reports the set sold 9,400 copies in the United States last frame, up from under 400 the period prior. Charli’s album experienced a 2,600% increase in pure purchases from one week to the next. Charli XCX Earns Another Top 10 All those sales bring How I’m Feeling Now back to three Billboard charts. The title hits a new peak on all of them simultaneously, and enters the top 10 for the first time on the Top Album Sales chart, where it currently appears at No. 8. Charli XCS’s Fourth Top 10 Bestseller Charli collects her fourth career top 10 on the Top Album Sales list, Billboard’s ranking of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs in the U.S. across…

