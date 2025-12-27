Stellar to Gambian Dalasi Conversion Table
XLM to GMD Conversion Table
- 1 XLM16.28 GMD
- 2 XLM32.56 GMD
- 3 XLM48.85 GMD
- 4 XLM65.13 GMD
- 5 XLM81.41 GMD
- 6 XLM97.69 GMD
- 7 XLM113.98 GMD
- 8 XLM130.26 GMD
- 9 XLM146.54 GMD
- 10 XLM162.82 GMD
- 50 XLM814.12 GMD
- 100 XLM1,628.24 GMD
- 1,000 XLM16,282.44 GMD
- 5,000 XLM81,412.20 GMD
- 10,000 XLM162,824.40 GMD
The table above displays real-time Stellar to Gambian Dalasi (XLM to GMD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 XLM to 10,000 XLM. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked XLM amounts using the latest GMD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom XLM to GMD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GMD to XLM Conversion Table
- 1 GMD0.06141 XLM
- 2 GMD0.1228 XLM
- 3 GMD0.1842 XLM
- 4 GMD0.2456 XLM
- 5 GMD0.3070 XLM
- 6 GMD0.3684 XLM
- 7 GMD0.4299 XLM
- 8 GMD0.4913 XLM
- 9 GMD0.5527 XLM
- 10 GMD0.6141 XLM
- 50 GMD3.0707 XLM
- 100 GMD6.141 XLM
- 1,000 GMD61.41 XLM
- 5,000 GMD307.07 XLM
- 10,000 GMD614.1 XLM
The table above shows real-time Gambian Dalasi to Stellar (GMD to XLM) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GMD to 10,000 GMD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Stellar you can get at current rates based on commonly used GMD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Stellar (XLM) is currently trading at D 16.28 GMD , reflecting a -1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at D-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of D-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Stellar Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-1.79%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The XLM to GMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Stellar's fluctuations against GMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Stellar price.
XLM to GMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 XLM = 16.28 GMD | 1 GMD = 0.06141 XLM
Today, the exchange rate for 1 XLM to GMD is 16.28 GMD.
Buying 5 XLM will cost 81.41 GMD and 10 XLM is valued at 162.82 GMD.
1 GMD can be traded for 0.06141 XLM.
50 GMD can be converted to 3.0707 XLM, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 XLM to GMD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.79%, reaching a high of -- GMD and a low of -- GMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 XLM was -- GMD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, XLM has changed by -- GMD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Stellar (XLM)
Now that you have calculated the price of Stellar (XLM), you can learn more about Stellar directly at MEXC. Learn about XLM past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Stellar, trading pairs, and more.
XLM to GMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Stellar (XLM) has fluctuated between -- GMD and -- GMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 15.507086034503459 GMD to a high of 16.871411392346793 GMD. You can view detailed XLM to GMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|D 16.4
|D 16.4
|D 19.38
|D 30.56
|Low
|D 15.65
|D 14.91
|D 14.91
|D 11.92
|Average
|D 16.4
|D 15.65
|D 17.14
|D 20.87
|Volatility
|+3.19%
|+8.54%
|+23.67%
|+66.58%
|Change
|-0.36%
|+1.91%
|-13.74%
|-41.53%
Stellar Price Forecast in GMD for 2026 and 2030
Stellar’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential XLM to GMD forecasts for the coming years:
XLM Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Stellar could reach approximately D17.10 GMD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
XLM Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, XLM may rise to around D20.78 GMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Stellar Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
XLM Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
XLM/USDT
|Trade
XLM/USDC
|Trade
XLM/BTC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of XLM Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Stellar is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell XLM at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
XLMUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
XLMUSDCPerpetual
|Trade
Explore XLM Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Stellar futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Stellar
Looking to add Stellar to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Stellar › or Get started now ›
XLM and GMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Stellar (XLM) vs USD: Market Comparison
Stellar Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.2184
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including XLM, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GMD, the USD price of XLM remains the primary market benchmark.
[XLM Price] [XLM to USD]
Gambian Dalasi (GMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GMD/USD): 0.013422668169790737
- 7-Day Change: -2.75%
- 30-Day Trend: -2.75%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of XLM.
- A weaker GMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy XLM securely with GMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the XLM to GMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Stellar (XLM) and Gambian Dalasi (GMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in XLM, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the XLM to GMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GMD's strength. When GMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like XLM, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Stellar, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for XLM may rise, impacting its conversion to GMD.
Convert XLM to GMD Instantly
Use our real-time XLM to GMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert XLM to GMD?
Enter the Amount of XLM
Start by entering how much XLM you want to convert into GMD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live XLM to GMD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date XLM to GMD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about XLM and GMD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add XLM to your portfolio? Learn how to buy XLM with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the XLM to GMD exchange rate calculated?
The XLM to GMD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of XLM (often in USD or USDT), converted to GMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the XLM to GMD rate change so frequently?
XLM to GMD rate changes so frequently because both Stellar and Gambian Dalasi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed XLM to GMD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the XLM to GMD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the XLM to GMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert XLM to GMD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my XLM to GMD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of XLM against GMD over time?
You can understand the XLM against GMD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the XLM to GMD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GMD, impacting the conversion rate even if XLM stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the XLM to GMD exchange rate?
Stellar halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the XLM to GMD rate.
Can I compare the XLM to GMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the XLM to GMD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the XLM to GMD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Stellar price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the XLM to GMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GMD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target XLM to GMD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Stellar and the Gambian Dalasi?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Stellar and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting XLM to GMD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GMD into XLM of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is XLM to GMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor XLM prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, XLM to GMD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the XLM to GMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GMD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive XLM to GMD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
