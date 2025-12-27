XRP Ledger’s Upcoming Batch Feature Sparks Developer Excitement but Faces Support Hurdles

XRP Ledger's new Batch feature promises faster, bundled transaction processing. Developer Wietse Wind warns lack of understanding may hinder Batch adoption. Validators' limited knowledge risks delaying Batch amendment's path to activation. The XRP community has been abuzz after developer Wietse Wind highlighted the incoming Batch (XLS-56) amendment on the XRP Ledger. According to Wind, this feature introduces the ability to combine multiple transactions into one batch, enabling all of them to be processed simultaneously. Besides improving efficiency, Wind revealed that Batch comes with advanced functionalities such as atomic swaps involving multiple signers for different inner transactions. He expressed enthusiasm about the possibilities this could unlock, noting that he had spent considerable time examining the code and understanding its signing, hashing, and encoding mechanisms. However, despite the potential benefits, Wind raised concerns about a critical obstacle that might slow adoption — a lack of understanding among developers and validators. He emphasized that many may not fully grasp how to execute multiple inner transactions within a batch due to the absence of tutorials, examples, and detailed documentation. Dear all 24 voting for Batch (XLS56) to go live on mainnet:https://t.co/OPNC03w6Ox The Batch amendment comes with a couple of terrific features, like the ability to provide atomic swaps with multiple signers involved for different Inner transactions inside one Batch. I… pic.twitter.com/lWGM0N52sH — WietseWind ( @ Xaman®, XRPL & Xahau) (@WietseWind) October 16, 2025 Developer Warnings Over Validator Support According to Wind, this gap in comprehension could hinder the amendment's progress toward activation. Data from xrpscan indicates that Batch currently holds 68.57% validator support, with 24 voting for and 11 against. The amendment must reach 80% approval and maintain it for two consecutive weeks to be activated on the mainnet. Wind cautioned that without practical resources like sample code and guides, the community may struggle to implement the feature correctly. He questioned how validators could confidently vote on Batch if many were unaware of its technical depth. In his words, validators should "test, ask, and publish" to prevent the XRP Ledger from becoming what he described as a "clown ledger." This sentiment highlights a broader issue within decentralized governance — the need for informed decision-making. While innovation on the XRP Ledger continues, the developer's remarks underline that true progress depends not just on technical breakthroughs but also on collective understanding. As the Batch amendment awaits further validation, attention now turns to whether the community can close the knowledge gap and move closer to the 80% consensus required for activation.