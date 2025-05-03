What is ELIS (XLS)

ELIS Technologies Ltd is an Ireland-based robotics and AI enterprise that develops drones and systems which integrate proprietary 3D GPS eMapping technology. The ELIS token ($XLS) serves as the fuel for the entire ELIS Hardware-as-a-Service ecosystem, and is redeemable for all services offered by ELIS Technologies Ltd.

1 XLS to VND ₫ 148.67975 1 XLS to AUD A$ 0.0087575 1 XLS to GBP ￡ 0.0042375 1 XLS to EUR € 0.004972 1 XLS to USD $ 0.00565 1 XLS to MYR RM 0.0241255 1 XLS to TRY ₺ 0.217299 1 XLS to JPY ¥ 0.818233 1 XLS to RUB ₽ 0.4685545 1 XLS to INR ₹ 0.477538 1 XLS to IDR Rp 92.622936 1 XLS to KRW ₩ 7.913164 1 XLS to PHP ₱ 0.313575 1 XLS to EGP ￡E. 0.2866245 1 XLS to BRL R$ 0.0319225 1 XLS to CAD C$ 0.007797 1 XLS to BDT ৳ 0.688735 1 XLS to NGN ₦ 9.0835615 1 XLS to UAH ₴ 0.23504 1 XLS to VES Bs 0.4972 1 XLS to PKR Rs 1.592848 1 XLS to KZT ₸ 2.925909 1 XLS to THB ฿ 0.187015 1 XLS to TWD NT$ 0.1735115 1 XLS to AED د.إ 0.0207355 1 XLS to CHF Fr 0.004633 1 XLS to HKD HK$ 0.0437875 1 XLS to MAD .د.م 0.052319 1 XLS to MXN $ 0.110627

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ELIS What is the price of ELIS (XLS) today? The live price of ELIS (XLS) is 0.00565 USD . What is the market cap of ELIS (XLS)? The current market cap of ELIS is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XLS by its real-time market price of 0.00565 USD . What is the circulating supply of ELIS (XLS)? The current circulating supply of ELIS (XLS) is -- USD . What was the highest price of ELIS (XLS)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of ELIS (XLS) is 2.9639 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ELIS (XLS)? The 24-hour trading volume of ELIS (XLS) is $ 921.44 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

