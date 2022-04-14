ELIS (XLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ELIS (XLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ELIS (XLS) Information ELIS Technologies Ltd is an Ireland-based robotics and AI enterprise that develops drones and systems which integrate proprietary 3D GPS eMapping technology. The ELIS token ($XLS) serves as the fuel for the entire ELIS Hardware-as-a-Service ecosystem, and is redeemable for all services offered by ELIS Technologies Ltd. Official Website: https://www.elis.tech/ Whitepaper: https://elis.tech/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x4cffca9df0db66274a624b6017690da1c6ad74e4 Buy XLS Now!

ELIS (XLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ELIS (XLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 500.00K $ 500.00K $ 500.00K All-Time High: $ 2.9639 $ 2.9639 $ 2.9639 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0025 $ 0.0025 $ 0.0025 Learn more about ELIS (XLS) price

ELIS (XLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ELIS (XLS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XLS's tokenomics, explore XLS token's live price!

