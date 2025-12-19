The post $TAO and $SOL Rule the Altcoin Market over the Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Social media is witnessing a notable momentum around several altcoins. Hence, Bittenor ($TAO), Solana ($SOL), and XPIN Network ($XPIN) are the prominent among today’s most discussed altcoins on the top social media platform, X. Subsequently, as per the data from AltsDaddy, UpOnly ($UPO), XRP ($XRP), and Dogecoin ($DOGE) are the other key altcoins on the list. The momentum building around the aforementioned altcoins indicates the preparation for the altseason of 2025. 🎗️ Sunday’s Top Posted #Altcoins 🎗️ 1️⃣ $TAO2️⃣ $SOL3️⃣ $XPIN4️⃣ $UPO5️⃣ $XRP6️⃣ $DOGE7️⃣ $VRA8️⃣ $KGEN9️⃣ $HANA🔟 $DMTR1️⃣1️⃣ $ALGO1️⃣2️⃣ $PROPS Runner ups: $CSIX, $PENGU, $FIRE, $RON, $NAKA#Altseason2025 #Altcoins $DDY pic.twitter.com/HT17uc3yKf — AltsDaddy (@AltsDaddycom) October 19, 2025 $TAO Leads Top Posted Altcoins of Sunday on X In this respect, Bittensor ($TAO) is the 1st most mentioned altcoin on X over the past 24 hours. Following that, Solana ($SOL) accounts for the 2nd top position among these altcoins. Subsequently, XPIN Network stands in the 3rd place, amid the rising investor interest. Additionally, the 4th top player on the list is UpOnly ($UPO). The next spot is occupied by XRP ($XRP) among the top altcoins mentioned by the crypto community members on X. Moving on, Dogecoin ($DOGE), the flagship meme token, is the 6th top-posted altcoin on X. Coming after that, Veracity ($VRA) is another noteworthy altcoin on the respective list. $PROPS Concludes List of Most Mentioned Altcoins According to AltsDaddy, KGeN is the next player, occupying the 8th spot. Moreover, Hana Network ($HANA) has become the 9th top-posted altcoin. Furthermore, Dimitra ($DMTR) and Algorand ($ALGO) are the 10th and 11th most discussed altcoins of the day. Eventually, at the end of the list, Propbase ($PROPS) is the 12th most mentioned altcoin on X. Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/tao-and-sol-rule-the-altcoin-market-over-the-weekend/

The post BNB Chain Celebrates 5th Anniversary with $480,000 in Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Aug 22, 2025 02:09 BNB Chain marks its 5th anniversary with BNB Day, offering $480,000 in rewards over a series of Web3 events. The event features onchain quests, AMAs, and themed challenges. BNB Chain is celebrating its fifth anniversary with an eventful BNB Day, featuring a three-week series of activities designed for the community that has driven its growth. This celebration not only marks a significant milestone but also offers participants a chance to engage with emerging Web3 innovations and share in a substantial $480,000 prize pool, according to BNB Chain. Event Highlights & Schedule The event is structured around three weeks, each focusing on a trending Web3 narrative. Participants can look forward to 3–4 featured projects launching special campaigns on DappBay. Activities include onchain quests, live AMA sessions, and themed community challenges. Here’s a breakdown of the weekly themes and events: Week Dates (UTC) Theme Featured Events & Rewards Week 1 Aug 25, 12 PM – Sep 1, 12 PM AI & DeFi Challenge EureXa AI: AI & Robots: Web3 Extreme Challenge AIville: Connect Wallet on AIVille to Share $45,000 in $AIV and $ Dinar Maiga: Trade Smarter with DeFAI and Win $45,000 Week 2 Sep 1, 12 PM – Sep 8, 12 PM RWA & SocialFi Week XPIN: BNB5YA XPIN Quest: Win Your Share of $45,000 in $XPIN ShareX: Enter the ShareX RWAverse to share $45K worth of blind boxes TagAI: Tip any token when you like, comment, post to share $4.5M Points Week 3 Sep 8, 12 PM – Sep 15, 12 PM GameFi & AI Innovation World of Dypians: Vault of Power: Claim Your Share of $95,000 Valhalla: Odin’s Five-Year Omen Euler: Euler Power Loop Challenge – Win Your Share of $50,000 ChainGPT: Unchained AI: Build,…

