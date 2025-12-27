The post Lyzi Enables Crypto Payments for Porsche and Lamborghini appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyzi lets Porsche and Lamborghini buyers pay with over 80 crypto assets from a web3 wallet. Dealers receive instant euro conversion, while Lyzi reaches nearly one million points of sale in Europe. Lyzi also powers a Doctors of the World crypto donation platform across hundreds of global programs. Tezos-based payment processor Lyzi has expanded its luxury retail footprint, securing commercial partnerships that allow Porsche and Lamborghini dealers to accept digital assets for high-value transactions. Lyzi Driving Innovation: Instant Settlement for Supercars According to the announcement, Lyzi will enable these two dealerships to receive instant Euro conversion from crypto assets. Both Porsche Centre Montpellier and Lamborghini Bordeaux will not be exposed to the crypto volatility, but crypto users can now purchase the luxury units directly from the web3 wallet. Related: Tezos (XTZ) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will XTZ Price Hit $10 Soon? “For our clientele who appreciate both Italian craftsmanship and digital innovation, accepting cryptocurrency is simply another expression of exceptional service and exclusive access to the extraordinary,” Thomas Hecquet, Director TD Lamborghini Bordeaux, noted. According to Jean-Pierre Launay, the Director at Porsche Centre Montpellier, the Tezos-based protocol will significantly simplify customers’ payment experiences. Moreover, Lyzi enables nearly 1 million points of sale across Europe to seamlessly receive crypto payments. Global Expansion Bid After raising €1.3 million in April 2025, Lyzi has focused on expanding its services to global markets. Furthermore, clear crypto regulatory frameworks in major jurisdictions have helped Lyzi democratize crypto payments backed by top web3 investors including NYX Venture Singapore. According to Damien Patureaux, the CEO of Lyzi, the fintech company is focused on making crypto payments as simple as card payments. Furthermore, Lyzi leverages the Tezos blockchain, which has a high throughput and offers extremely low transaction fees. Lyzi also announced a strategic partnership with Doctors of the…

