Tezos to Moldovan Leu Conversion Table
XTZ to MDL Conversion Table
- 1 XTZ8.32 MDL
- 2 XTZ16.65 MDL
- 3 XTZ24.97 MDL
- 4 XTZ33.30 MDL
- 5 XTZ41.62 MDL
- 6 XTZ49.94 MDL
- 7 XTZ58.27 MDL
- 8 XTZ66.59 MDL
- 9 XTZ74.92 MDL
- 10 XTZ83.24 MDL
- 50 XTZ416.20 MDL
- 100 XTZ832.39 MDL
- 1,000 XTZ8,323.94 MDL
- 5,000 XTZ41,619.68 MDL
- 10,000 XTZ83,239.36 MDL
The table above displays real-time Tezos to Moldovan Leu (XTZ to MDL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 XTZ to 10,000 XTZ. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked XTZ amounts using the latest MDL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom XTZ to MDL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MDL to XTZ Conversion Table
- 1 MDL0.1201 XTZ
- 2 MDL0.2402 XTZ
- 3 MDL0.3604 XTZ
- 4 MDL0.4805 XTZ
- 5 MDL0.6006 XTZ
- 6 MDL0.7208 XTZ
- 7 MDL0.8409 XTZ
- 8 MDL0.9610 XTZ
- 9 MDL1.0812 XTZ
- 10 MDL1.201 XTZ
- 50 MDL6.00677 XTZ
- 100 MDL12.013 XTZ
- 1,000 MDL120.1 XTZ
- 5,000 MDL600.6 XTZ
- 10,000 MDL1,201 XTZ
The table above shows real-time Moldovan Leu to Tezos (MDL to XTZ) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MDL to 10,000 MDL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Tezos you can get at current rates based on commonly used MDL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Tezos (XTZ) is currently trading at L 8.32 MDL , reflecting a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at L-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of L-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Tezos Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.40%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The XTZ to MDL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Tezos's fluctuations against MDL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Tezos price.
XTZ to MDL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 XTZ = 8.32 MDL | 1 MDL = 0.1201 XTZ
Today, the exchange rate for 1 XTZ to MDL is 8.32 MDL.
Buying 5 XTZ will cost 41.62 MDL and 10 XTZ is valued at 83.24 MDL.
1 MDL can be traded for 0.1201 XTZ.
50 MDL can be converted to 6.00677 XTZ, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 XTZ to MDL has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.40%, reaching a high of -- MDL and a low of -- MDL.
One month ago, the value of 1 XTZ was -- MDL, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, XTZ has changed by -- MDL, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Tezos (XTZ)
Now that you have calculated the price of Tezos (XTZ), you can learn more about Tezos directly at MEXC. Learn about XTZ past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Tezos, trading pairs, and more.
XTZ to MDL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Tezos (XTZ) has fluctuated between -- MDL and -- MDL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 7.163822969018933 MDL to a high of 8.35415586919105 MDL. You can view detailed XTZ to MDL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|L 8.22
|L 8.22
|L 8.73
|L 12.92
|Low
|L 8.05
|L 7.05
|L 7.05
|L 7.05
|Average
|L 8.22
|L 7.55
|L 7.89
|L 9.23
|Volatility
|+3.21%
|+16.16%
|+21.54%
|+53.38%
|Change
|+2.20%
|+13.04%
|-1.72%
|-25.89%
Tezos Price Forecast in MDL for 2026 and 2030
Tezos’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential XTZ to MDL forecasts for the coming years:
XTZ Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Tezos could reach approximately L8.74 MDL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
XTZ Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, XTZ may rise to around L10.62 MDL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Tezos Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
XTZ Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
XTZ/USDT
|Trade
XTZ/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of XTZ Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Tezos is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell XTZ at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
XTZUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore XTZ Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Tezos futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Tezos
Looking to add Tezos to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Tezos › or Get started now ›
XTZ and MDL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Tezos (XTZ) vs USD: Market Comparison
Tezos Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.4958
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including XTZ, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MDL, the USD price of XTZ remains the primary market benchmark.
[XTZ Price] [XTZ to USD]
Moldovan Leu (MDL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MDL/USD): 0.059603699768534996
- 7-Day Change: +0.94%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.94%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MDL means you will pay less to get the same amount of XTZ.
- A weaker MDL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy XTZ securely with MDL on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the XTZ to MDL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Tezos (XTZ) and Moldovan Leu (MDL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in XTZ, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the XTZ to MDL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MDL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MDL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MDL's strength. When MDL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like XTZ, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Tezos, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for XTZ may rise, impacting its conversion to MDL.
Convert XTZ to MDL Instantly
Use our real-time XTZ to MDL converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert XTZ to MDL?
Enter the Amount of XTZ
Start by entering how much XTZ you want to convert into MDL using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live XTZ to MDL Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date XTZ to MDL exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about XTZ and MDL.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add XTZ to your portfolio? Learn how to buy XTZ with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the XTZ to MDL exchange rate calculated?
The XTZ to MDL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of XTZ (often in USD or USDT), converted to MDL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the XTZ to MDL rate change so frequently?
XTZ to MDL rate changes so frequently because both Tezos and Moldovan Leu are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed XTZ to MDL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the XTZ to MDL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the XTZ to MDL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert XTZ to MDL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my XTZ to MDL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of XTZ against MDL over time?
You can understand the XTZ against MDL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the XTZ to MDL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MDL, impacting the conversion rate even if XTZ stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the XTZ to MDL exchange rate?
Tezos halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the XTZ to MDL rate.
Can I compare the XTZ to MDL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the XTZ to MDL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the XTZ to MDL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Tezos price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the XTZ to MDL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MDL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target XTZ to MDL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Tezos and the Moldovan Leu?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Tezos and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting XTZ to MDL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MDL into XTZ of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is XTZ to MDL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor XTZ prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, XTZ to MDL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the XTZ to MDL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MDL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive XTZ to MDL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Tezos News and Market Updates
French fintech company Lyzi introduces cryptocurrency payments to Porsche and Lamborghini dealerships.
PANews reported on December 10th that, according to Bitcoin.com, French fintech company Lyzi has partnered with two luxury car dealerships—the Porsche Centre Montpellier and the Lamborghini Centre Bordeaux—to allow customers to pay for high-end vehicles using Bitcoin, Tezos (XTZ), stablecoins, and over 80 other digital assets. These payments are instantly converted to Euros, aiming to help dealerships mitigate price volatility risks and provide a seamless payment experience.2025/12/10
Lyzi Enables Crypto Payments for Porsche and Lamborghini
The post Lyzi Enables Crypto Payments for Porsche and Lamborghini appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyzi lets Porsche and Lamborghini buyers pay with over 80 crypto assets from a web3 wallet. Dealers receive instant euro conversion, while Lyzi reaches nearly one million points of sale in Europe. Lyzi also powers a Doctors of the World crypto donation platform across hundreds of global programs. Tezos-based payment processor Lyzi has expanded its luxury retail footprint, securing commercial partnerships that allow Porsche and Lamborghini dealers to accept digital assets for high-value transactions. Lyzi Driving Innovation: Instant Settlement for Supercars According to the announcement, Lyzi will enable these two dealerships to receive instant Euro conversion from crypto assets. Both Porsche Centre Montpellier and Lamborghini Bordeaux will not be exposed to the crypto volatility, but crypto users can now purchase the luxury units directly from the web3 wallet. Related: Tezos (XTZ) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will XTZ Price Hit $10 Soon? “For our clientele who appreciate both Italian craftsmanship and digital innovation, accepting cryptocurrency is simply another expression of exceptional service and exclusive access to the extraordinary,” Thomas Hecquet, Director TD Lamborghini Bordeaux, noted. According to Jean-Pierre Launay, the Director at Porsche Centre Montpellier, the Tezos-based protocol will significantly simplify customers’ payment experiences. Moreover, Lyzi enables nearly 1 million points of sale across Europe to seamlessly receive crypto payments. Global Expansion Bid After raising €1.3 million in April 2025, Lyzi has focused on expanding its services to global markets. Furthermore, clear crypto regulatory frameworks in major jurisdictions have helped Lyzi democratize crypto payments backed by top web3 investors including NYX Venture Singapore. According to Damien Patureaux, the CEO of Lyzi, the fintech company is focused on making crypto payments as simple as card payments. Furthermore, Lyzi leverages the Tezos blockchain, which has a high throughput and offers extremely low transaction fees. Lyzi also announced a strategic partnership with Doctors of the…2025/12/10
Market data: CORE rose 9.18% intraday, while XTZ fell 3.06% intraday.
PANews reported on December 12th that, according to OKX market data, the top gainers of the day are: CORE, currently trading at $0.124, up 9.18%; BONK, currently2025/12/12
Explore More About Tezos
Tezos Price
Learn more about Tezos (XTZ) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Tezos Price Prediction
Explore XTZ forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Tezos may be headed.
How to Buy Tezos
Want to buy Tezos? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
XTZ/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade XTZ/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Tezos to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to MDL Conversions
Why Buy Tezos with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Tezos.
Join millions of users and buy Tezos with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.