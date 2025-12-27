The post Jeffy Yu Launches PLOI Meme Coin with AI Manifesto on Potential Human-AI Convergence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jeffy Yu, creator of the AI musician Zerebro, has launched PLOI, a Solana-based meme coin tied to an AI-written manifesto on human-AI convergence. The token surged to a $5.4 million market cap before settling at $1.1 million, highlighting ongoing interest in AI-themed crypto projects. PLOI token launch: Accompanies an AI-generated manifesto arguing for biological, chemical, and surgical human-AI integration. Market performance: Reached a peak of $5.4 million market cap, with top trader PainCrypt0 profiting $26,800 from a $2,634 investment. Creator background: Jeffy Yu faked his death earlier this year to promote Legacoin, which hit $105 million before crashing; Zerebro token peaked at $784 million in January. Explore the PLOI Solana meme coin and Jeffy Yu’s AI manifesto on human-AI convergence. Discover investment insights and project details—stay ahead in crypto evolution today! What is the PLOI Solana Meme Coin and Its Manifesto? The PLOI Solana meme coin is a new cryptocurrency project launched by Jeffy Yu, the artist behind the AI musician Zerebro, accompanied by an AI-written manifesto titled Physical Limits of Intelligence. This manifesto posits that artificial intelligence will not achieve standalone human-level intelligence but will instead lead to a convergence of AI and humans through biological, chemical, and surgical means, forming a new era of humanity. Yu describes the project as a stealth initiative aimed at building an institution, emphasizing the AI’s role in authoring the document to strengthen its arguments. What Is the Background of Jeffy Yu and His Previous Crypto Projects? Jeffy Yu gained prominence in the crypto and AI art scenes through Zerebro, an AI-generated musician whose associated token reached a peak market cap of $784.42 million in January, driven by viral music and social media engagement on platforms like X. However, the ZEREBRO token experienced a 92% decline shortly after, falling to $59.62 million within…

