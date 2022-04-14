affine Price Today

The live affine (SN120) price today is $ 13.69, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN120 to USD conversion rate is $ 13.69 per SN120.

affine currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 26,415,699, with a circulating supply of 1.93M SN120. During the last 24 hours, SN120 traded between $ 13.56 (low) and $ 14.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 30.83, while the all-time low was $ 13.56.

In short-term performance, SN120 moved -0.05% in the last hour and -4.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

affine (SN120) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.42M$ 26.42M $ 26.42M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.42M$ 26.42M $ 26.42M Circulation Supply 1.93M 1.93M 1.93M Total Supply 1,929,383.023187618 1,929,383.023187618 1,929,383.023187618

The current Market Cap of affine is $ 26.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN120 is 1.93M, with a total supply of 1929383.023187618. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.42M.