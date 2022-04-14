affine Price (SN120)
The live affine (SN120) price today is $ 13.69, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN120 to USD conversion rate is $ 13.69 per SN120.
affine currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 26,415,699, with a circulating supply of 1.93M SN120. During the last 24 hours, SN120 traded between $ 13.56 (low) and $ 14.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 30.83, while the all-time low was $ 13.56.
In short-term performance, SN120 moved -0.05% in the last hour and -4.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of affine is $ 26.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN120 is 1.93M, with a total supply of 1929383.023187618. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.42M.
-0.05%
-0.11%
-4.99%
-4.99%
During today, the price change of affine to USD was $ -0.01529342055682.
In the past 30 days, the price change of affine to USD was $ -2.7264579610.
In the past 60 days, the price change of affine to USD was $ -6.7427206410.
In the past 90 days, the price change of affine to USD was $ -9.302505040282616.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01529342055682
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ -2.7264579610
|-19.91%
|60 Days
|$ -6.7427206410
|-49.25%
|90 Days
|$ -9.302505040282616
|-40.45%
In 2040, the price of affine could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the current price of affine?
affine is trading at ₹1229.617146183970000, representing a price movement of -0.11% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does SN120 compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of -0.11% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If SN120 is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is affine performing compared to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Bittensor Ecosystem,Bittensor Subnets tokens?
Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Bittensor Ecosystem,Bittensor Subnets segment, SN120 demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is affine's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₹2372622090.4919466870000 positions SN120 at rank #953, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₹1217.940723320280000 to ₹1261.053669278520000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is SN120 trading?
affine has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact SN120's valuation?
With 1929383.023187618 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
