Agent DORA (AD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agent DORA (AD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Agent DORA (AD) Information Agent DORA is the Onchain Agnostic AI Agent of Griffain Engine, fondly called as the Google of Griffain, for its effective On-Chain agnostic search and trading. $AD is the ticker and the AI Meme of Agent DORA, created by the community members of Agent DORA to act as parody and showcase the true potential and capabilities of Agent DORA to Crypto and global audience, to bring in exponential value proposition and attention to Griffain Platform Official Website: https://agent-dora.ai/ Buy AD Now!

Agent DORA (AD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agent DORA (AD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14,70K Total Supply: $ 999,47M Circulating Supply: $ 999,47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14,70K All-Time High: $ 0,00167666 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Agent DORA (AD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agent DORA (AD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AD's tokenomics, explore AD token's live price!

