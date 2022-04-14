Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP) Information AgentYP is an AI Agent project created by an influential creator of the web3 gaming space, YellowPanther. AgentYP's purpose is to be an autonomous agent that provides accurate and concise information about the web3 gaming space based on accurate sets of data and inputs. AgentYP ultimately aims to exist in different web3 games as an AI NPC that will give users a personalized experience. AgentYP's vision is to empower creators, developers, and gamers by contributing invaluable insights, tools, and enhancements that elevate the Web3 Gaming landscape. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/14722 Buy AIYP Now!

Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 874.44K Total Supply: $ 999.03M Circulating Supply: $ 999.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 874.44K All-Time High: $ 0.02600732 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00087528

Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIYP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIYP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIYP's tokenomics, explore AIYP token's live price!

