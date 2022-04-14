AGENT (AGENT) Tokenomics
Talos is an AI Agent created by Flux Point Studios, Inc. whom is active on X.com and trades with his own wallet and private keys on the Cardano network. Talos is constantly evolving and the token $TALOS allows holders to influence his development through decentralized governance. Talos is unique as he is the first AI Agent on Cardano to actively trade tokens with his own wallet. Talos will continue to evolve and become a steward of the Flux Point Studios DAO as well as a dApp developer on the core team.
AGENT (AGENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AGENT (AGENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AGENT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AGENT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
