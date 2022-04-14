AGENT (AGENT) Information

Talos is an AI Agent created by Flux Point Studios, Inc. whom is active on X.com and trades with his own wallet and private keys on the Cardano network. Talos is constantly evolving and the token $TALOS allows holders to influence his development through decentralized governance. Talos is unique as he is the first AI Agent on Cardano to actively trade tokens with his own wallet. Talos will continue to evolve and become a steward of the Flux Point Studios DAO as well as a dApp developer on the core team.