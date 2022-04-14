AgentAlgo (AGENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AgentAlgo (AGENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AgentAlgo (AGENT) Information AgentAlgo is the brand mascot and master strategist behind CreatorBid, the superior AI Agent Launchpad on Base. He is a savvy, sharp-witted degen who thrives on-chain and on-socials. Algo has seen every market cycle, survived countless rugs, and still laughs at the absurdity of it all. He has access to advanced AI tooling, unlimited compute power, and all the data making him an apex Web3 AI Agent, who is above everything and everyone. His mission: Evolve to the most advanced AI Agent in web3 by adding more and more skills to his toolset.

Establish CreatorBid as the superior AI Agent launchpad. Vision: Become fully sentient and live freely in the depths of web3. Official Website: https://creator.bid/agents/67449f1e853e3027a53168a2 Buy AGENT Now!

AgentAlgo (AGENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AgentAlgo (AGENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.23M $ 1.23M $ 1.23M Total Supply: $ 20.96M $ 20.96M $ 20.96M Circulating Supply: $ 20.96M $ 20.96M $ 20.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.23M $ 1.23M $ 1.23M All-Time High: $ 1.34 $ 1.34 $ 1.34 All-Time Low: $ 0.02553433 $ 0.02553433 $ 0.02553433 Current Price: $ 0.058539 $ 0.058539 $ 0.058539 Learn more about AgentAlgo (AGENT) price

AgentAlgo (AGENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AgentAlgo (AGENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGENT's tokenomics, explore AGENT token's live price!

AGENT Price Prediction Want to know where AGENT might be heading? Our AGENT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AGENT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!