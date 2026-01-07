AgentBank Protocol is the banking and liquidity infrastructure layer for autonomous AI agents operating via the x402 protocol. It provides seamless access to credit and liquidity, ensuring agents can continue executing tasks even when their on-chain balances are low. By offering auto-repayable credit, the protocol prevents workflow interruptions and enables AI-driven systems to maintain uninterrupted operations. AgentBank integrates decentralized finance mechanisms with agent-based architecture, creating a trustless environment where agents can borrow, transact, and settle autonomously. This fusion of AI and DeFi establishes a new paradigm — a self-sustaining financial layer built to keep intelligent systems active, efficient, and continuously funded.