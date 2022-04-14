Agentic Studio (AGENTIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agentic Studio (AGENTIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agentic Studio (AGENTIC) Information Agentic Studio is an open-source, prompt-driven AI framework designed to revolutionize game development and gameplay. With Agentic Studio, you can deploy modular AI agents to design levels, generate cinematics, build immersive worlds, and optimize game mechanics all through natural language prompts and advanced automation. Stake $AGENTIC tokens to run specialized agents that help you build, test, and enhance your games in a decentralized ecosystem. Official Website: https://agenticstudio.online Whitepaper: https://docs.agenticstudio.online Buy AGENTIC Now!

Agentic Studio (AGENTIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agentic Studio (AGENTIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.30K $ 24.30K $ 24.30K Total Supply: $ 5.00M $ 5.00M $ 5.00M Circulating Supply: $ 5.00M $ 5.00M $ 5.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.30K $ 24.30K $ 24.30K All-Time High: $ 0.01998756 $ 0.01998756 $ 0.01998756 All-Time Low: $ 0.00459454 $ 0.00459454 $ 0.00459454 Current Price: $ 0.0048593 $ 0.0048593 $ 0.0048593 Learn more about Agentic Studio (AGENTIC) price

Agentic Studio (AGENTIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agentic Studio (AGENTIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGENTIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGENTIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGENTIC's tokenomics, explore AGENTIC token's live price!

