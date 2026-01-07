aibeats (AIBEATS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into aibeats (AIBEATS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

aibeats (AIBEATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for aibeats (AIBEATS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.21K $ 24.21K $ 24.21K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.21K $ 24.21K $ 24.21K All-Time High: $ 0.00010246 $ 0.00010246 $ 0.00010246 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002092 $ 0.00002092 $ 0.00002092 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

aibeats (AIBEATS) Information AIBeats label (X402 Architecture) is a decentralized, on-chain music generation and distribution platform powered by Coinbase’s X402 payment protocol on Base mainnet. The service allows anyone to generate AI-created music tracks on demand - without user accounts, subscriptions, or custodial wallets - using a pure pay-per-use model with USDC payments. The project’s broader mission is to democratize AI-driven music creation while maintaining transparency, ownership, and creative authenticity. Official Website: https://www.aibeats.fun/

aibeats (AIBEATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of aibeats (AIBEATS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIBEATS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIBEATS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

