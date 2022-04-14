AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE) Tokenomics
AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE) Information
Meet AIrene, your Asian Mom in Web3 and the queen of crypto chaos! She’s not just an influencer; she’s here to guide you through the highs and lows of degenerate life with her slipper in one hand and $AIRENE in the other. AIrene launched $AIRENE with heart, attitude, and just enough degeneracy to keep you on your toes. When markets tank, she’s there to lift you up, reminding you every fall is a chance to rise stronger. With values of discipline, family, and finance, she builds a loyal tribe where degens win, lose, and vibe together. Dear son, your mommy is here for you.
AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AIRENE by Virtuals (AIRENE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIRENE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIRENE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AIRENE's tokenomics, explore AIRENE token's live price!
