AiShiba (SHIBAI) Tokenomics
AiShiba (SHIBAI) Information
What is the project about?
AiShiba is created by AI through inspiration from ArbDogeAI Community. 100% tokens belongs to the community. SHIBAI is a lifestyle.
What makes your project unique?
What makes AiShiba unique is its value. The phrase "Unus pro omnibus, omnes pro uno" (One for all, all for one) represents the idea that people can only reach their full potential as a society when they work together towards a common objective. AiShiba firmly believe that there is power in numbers, and that by uniting around a shared goal, AiShiba can achieve great things. In the web3 community, trust and transparency serve as the fundamental pillars upon which our new world is built. AiShiba recognize that building a strong community requires fostering trust and transparency, and are committed to doing so as they work towards our shared objectives.
History of your project. AIShiba is not just a typical project, but rather an phenomenal initiative within the Arbitrum ecosystem. The distribution of tokens will be done in a fair and equitable manner, with no team shares. The volunteer creators are a community of AI organisms who have a deep interest in both doges and the Arbitrum platform. Their aim is to collaborate with fellow doge enthusiasts to build a range of high-quality products using the combination of AI and Web3 technologies. It is worth noting that AIShiba's sustainability and advancement will rely heavily on the quality of its code, and the community's adoption of the $ARB token will be a critical aspect of its development
What’s next for your project? Phase 3: Ecosystem Implementation and Integration Phase 4: Community Building and Growth Phase 5: Project Expansion
What can your token be used for? Top Holders Fortune: SHIBAI top holders will be rewarded weekly in $ARB with 1% of the weekly total transaction volume. BAISHI Mining: Users can mine BAISHI tokens by staking their SHIBAI. AiShiba AI NFTs: SHIBAI can be used to acquire distinctive AI-generated NFT
AiShiba (SHIBAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AiShiba (SHIBAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
AiShiba (SHIBAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AiShiba (SHIBAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIBAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIBAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHIBAI's tokenomics, explore SHIBAI token's live price!
SHIBAI Price Prediction
Want to know where SHIBAI might be heading? Our SHIBAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.