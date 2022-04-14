AiTradeusMaximus (AIM) Tokenomics
AiTradeusMaximus (AIM) Information
AIM (AITradeus Maximus) is a next-generation AI-powered cryptocurrency trading protocol designed to automate and optimize trading across volatile markets. It fuses large language model intelligence with strategic tokenomics to create a sustainable, profit-sharing ecosystem.
In a market driven by emotion and noise, AIM replaces guesswork with precision. Our ensemble of LLMs — including GPT, Claude, and more — continuously analyzes market data, news, sentiment, and on-chain activity to generate real-time trading decisions.
The system is fully autonomous, operating without human intervention, and supports multiple portfolio strategies such as momentum, mean reversion, and arbitrage. All trading profits are logged transparently and partially redistributed to $AIM token holders.
AiTradeusMaximus (AIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AiTradeusMaximus (AIM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
AiTradeusMaximus (AIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AiTradeusMaximus (AIM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
