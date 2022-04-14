AlgoTrade (ALGT) Information

AlgoTrade is an ecosystem of a variety of AI and algorithmic modules that will help you improve and automate your trading on both CEX and DEX.

Currently, In the ecosystem, there is an auto news trading module that uses an NLP model to analyse sentiment of certain news articles and places buy and sell orders corresponding with the sentiment which can be set up in the AlgoTrade bot.

Also there is a Proprietary Trading System that is based on the principle of mean reversion.