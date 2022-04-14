Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Alpaca Finance (ALPACA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Information Alpaca Finance is the first leveraged yield farming protocol on Binance Smart Chain. We are a fair launch project with no pre-sale, no investor, and no pre-mine. Our protocol will allow user to open a leveraged yield farming position by borrowing from our deposit vaults. Official Website: https://www.alpacafinance.org/ Buy ALPACA Now!

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alpaca Finance (ALPACA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.42M $ 3.42M $ 3.42M Total Supply: $ 151.67M $ 151.67M $ 151.67M Circulating Supply: $ 151.67M $ 151.67M $ 151.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.42M $ 3.42M $ 3.42M All-Time High: $ 8.78 $ 8.78 $ 8.78 All-Time Low: $ 0.01219893 $ 0.01219893 $ 0.01219893 Current Price: $ 0.02253161 $ 0.02253161 $ 0.02253161 Learn more about Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) price

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALPACA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALPACA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALPACA's tokenomics, explore ALPACA token's live price!

