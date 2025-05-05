Amino AI Price (AMAI)
The live price of Amino AI (AMAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.03K USD. AMAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Amino AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Amino AI price change within the day is -0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 996.09M USD
During today, the price change of Amino AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Amino AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Amino AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Amino AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+26.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Amino AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.16%
-1.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Amino AI provides an interactive 3D tool for visualizing, analyzing, and understanding protein structures. Designed for students, researchers, and professionals, it simplifies complex molecular exploration by integrating AI-driven insights and predictive modeling. The platform allows users to manipulate and study proteins in real time, offering a dynamic and accessible alternative to traditional static models. As a web-based solution, it eliminates the need for specialized software, making protein research more efficient and widely available. Our goal is to bridge the gap between AI and molecular science, fostering deeper insights and accelerating discoveries in biotechnology and medicine.
