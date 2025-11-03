ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The live Andromeda price today is 0.00113757 USD. Track real-time ANDR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ANDR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Andromeda price today is 0.00113757 USD. Track real-time ANDR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ANDR price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ANDR

ANDR Price Info

What is ANDR

ANDR Whitepaper

ANDR Official Website

ANDR Tokenomics

ANDR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Andromeda Logo

Andromeda Price (ANDR)

Unlisted

1 ANDR to USD Live Price:

$0.00113761
$0.00113761$0.00113761
+7.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Andromeda (ANDR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 18:57:29 (UTC+8)

Andromeda (ANDR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00092925
$ 0.00092925$ 0.00092925
24H Low
$ 0.00115457
$ 0.00115457$ 0.00115457
24H High

$ 0.00092925
$ 0.00092925$ 0.00092925

$ 0.00115457
$ 0.00115457$ 0.00115457

$ 1.85
$ 1.85$ 1.85

$ 0.00086459
$ 0.00086459$ 0.00086459

-0.52%

+7.05%

+2.57%

+2.57%

Andromeda (ANDR) real-time price is $0.00113757. Over the past 24 hours, ANDR traded between a low of $ 0.00092925 and a high of $ 0.00115457, showing active market volatility. ANDR's all-time high price is $ 1.85, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00086459.

In terms of short-term performance, ANDR has changed by -0.52% over the past hour, +7.05% over 24 hours, and +2.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Andromeda (ANDR) Market Information

$ 262.23K
$ 262.23K$ 262.23K

--
----

$ 1.14M
$ 1.14M$ 1.14M

230.51M
230.51M 230.51M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Andromeda is $ 262.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANDR is 230.51M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.14M.

Andromeda (ANDR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Andromeda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Andromeda to USD was $ -0.0004548409.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Andromeda to USD was $ -0.0003833224.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Andromeda to USD was $ -0.0015570123451277793.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+7.05%
30 Days$ -0.0004548409-39.98%
60 Days$ -0.0003833224-33.69%
90 Days$ -0.0015570123451277793-57.78%

What is Andromeda (ANDR)

The First Decentralized On-Chain Operating System

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Andromeda (ANDR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Andromeda Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Andromeda (ANDR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Andromeda (ANDR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Andromeda.

Check the Andromeda price prediction now!

ANDR to Local Currencies

Andromeda (ANDR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Andromeda (ANDR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ANDR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Andromeda (ANDR)

How much is Andromeda (ANDR) worth today?
The live ANDR price in USD is 0.00113757 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ANDR to USD price?
The current price of ANDR to USD is $ 0.00113757. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Andromeda?
The market cap for ANDR is $ 262.23K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ANDR?
The circulating supply of ANDR is 230.51M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ANDR?
ANDR achieved an ATH price of 1.85 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ANDR?
ANDR saw an ATL price of 0.00086459 USD.
What is the trading volume of ANDR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ANDR is -- USD.
Will ANDR go higher this year?
ANDR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ANDR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 18:57:29 (UTC+8)

Andromeda (ANDR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-02 15:42:00Industry Updates
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Industry Updates
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
10-31 05:09:00Industry Updates
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,253.54
$107,253.54$107,253.54

-2.59%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,702.35
$3,702.35$3,702.35

-3.91%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$174.94
$174.94$174.94

-4.81%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$0.9967
$0.9967$0.9967

-21.01%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9999
$0.9999$0.9999

-0.01%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,702.35
$3,702.35$3,702.35

-3.91%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,253.54
$107,253.54$107,253.54

-2.59%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$174.94
$174.94$174.94

-4.81%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3931
$2.3931$2.3931

-4.27%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$0.9967
$0.9967$0.9967

-21.01%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TeaFi Logo

TeaFi

TEAFI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Kite AI Logo

Kite AI

KITE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

PlayMindProtocol Logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.05501
$0.05501$0.05501

+450.10%

NXT Protocol Logo

NXT Protocol

NXT

$0.0257
$0.0257$0.0257

-91.10%

Credia Layer Logo

Credia Layer

CRED

$0.05654
$0.05654$0.05654

+2.39%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

PlayMindProtocol Logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.05501
$0.05501$0.05501

+450.10%

LuckyMeme Logo

LuckyMeme

LUCKY

$0.000000001775
$0.000000001775$0.000000001775

+308.04%

DGGO Logo

DGGO

DGGO

$0.000000230
$0.000000230$0.000000230

+91.66%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.0003150
$0.0003150$0.0003150

+57.50%

0G Logo

0G

0G

$1.451
$1.451$1.451

+50.20%