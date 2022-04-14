AngelBlock (THOL) Tokenomics
AngelBlock is a Crypto and FinTech investment platform connecting investors with noteworthy startups with a focus on early-stage investments. AngelBlock is on its way to creating the largest decentralised venture capital fund for the Crypto, FinTech, and Blockchain space. Their mission is to build a cohesive and synergistic community of investors, supporters and entrepreneurs developing innovation within the blockchain space. AngelBlock will allow Crypto, FinTech, and blockchain start-ups to raise funds and receive support from knowledgeable, experienced professionals solely via their online platform.
The Tholos token ($THOL) is the native token for the AngelBlock platform. The Tholos token will have the following utility and functionality:
Access to the AngelBlock platform and AngelBlock community Loyalty Tiers – gaining additional privileges, bonuses based on the amount of tokens held in a specific wallet Fundraise Staking Discounted fees or circumvention of platform fees entirely Investor Accreditation Priority listing for startups looking to raise funds Angel Mentorship given to startups post-funding Access to a Tokenized Equity Marketplace OTC desk access & fees Additional forms of raising capital via token Priority deals and exclusive listings Deflationary APY Staking xThol based governance model Community building incentivization The Tholos Token is designed to be always in a state of demand from the platform’s users, on both sides, investors as well as startups looking to raise funds. The token itself will be capped at 400,000,000 Tholos tokens.
The idea for the AngelBlock platform was envisioned by Alex Strześniewski, accompanied by co-founders Dawid Wasilewski and Marcin Majchrzak.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of THOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many THOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
