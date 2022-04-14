Angryb (ANB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Angryb (ANB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Angryb (ANB) Information Angryb (ANB) is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It is the native token used to incentivise and reward token holders for executing the actions of community-initiated tasks. Angryb is a deflationary cryptocurrency asset, with a first-of-its-kind, zero-risk, half-price reservation mechanism. The successful transaction funds are attributed to smart contract and will be open source for the community. The economic model will repurchase and destroy Angryb, which is of high contraction of inflation. The fair token attribute and asset protection mechanism will help Angryb community build a strong consensus and a large base of community members. Official Website: https://www.angryb.io/ Buy ANB Now!

Angryb (ANB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Angryb (ANB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 777.70B $ 777.70B $ 777.70B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 654.63K $ 654.63K $ 654.63K All-Time High: $ 0.00109062 $ 0.00109062 $ 0.00109062 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Angryb (ANB) price

Angryb (ANB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Angryb (ANB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANB's tokenomics, explore ANB token's live price!

ANB Price Prediction Want to know where ANB might be heading? Our ANB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ANB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!