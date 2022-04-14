Antitoken (ANTI) Tokenomics
Antitoken (ANTI) Information
$ANTI and $PRO are an experimental token duo exploring quantum-like tokenomics on Solana. These tokens act like a quantum duo, where holding both is more rewarding than just one.
When $ANTI and $PRO are put into the ‘Catalyst’ contract, they interact and the contract outputs two different tokens, $X and $Y. These tokens are emitted depending on the relationship between the amounts of $ANTI and $PRO being deposited. The output varies based on their balance.
If you decide to reverse the process, you can deposit the resulting $X and $Y back into the Catalyst. The system uses inverse functions to break them back into their original components: $ANTI and $PRO.
Antitoken (ANTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Antitoken (ANTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Antitoken (ANTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Antitoken (ANTI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ANTI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ANTI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ANTI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
