Apraemio (APRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Apraemio (APRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Apraemio (APRA) Information Apraemio is a new RWA web3 project which is looking to advance the asset backed tokens. Having secured a 30 year partnership with a gold mine in Mali, Apraemio has created a token which is backed by 50% of the output from the mine. The token itself is a utility token which allows holders access to make real world purchases across Europe including property, cars, and more. Apraemio looks to provide the crypto space with a hedge against crypto market volatility, for token holders to diversify their portfolios with physical gold reserves. Official Website: https://www.apraemio.com/ Whitepaper: https://learn.apraemio.com/about-us/whitepaper Buy APRA Now!

Apraemio (APRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Apraemio (APRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 173.03M $ 173.03M $ 173.03M All-Time High: $ 0.290289 $ 0.290289 $ 0.290289 All-Time Low: $ 0.100164 $ 0.100164 $ 0.100164 Current Price: $ 0.173031 $ 0.173031 $ 0.173031 Learn more about Apraemio (APRA) price

Apraemio (APRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Apraemio (APRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APRA's tokenomics, explore APRA token's live price!

APRA Price Prediction Want to know where APRA might be heading? Our APRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See APRA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!