Apraemio (APRA) Tokenomics
Apraemio (APRA) Information
Apraemio is a new RWA web3 project which is looking to advance the asset backed tokens. Having secured a 30 year partnership with a gold mine in Mali, Apraemio has created a token which is backed by 50% of the output from the mine. The token itself is a utility token which allows holders access to make real world purchases across Europe including property, cars, and more. Apraemio looks to provide the crypto space with a hedge against crypto market volatility, for token holders to diversify their portfolios with physical gold reserves.
Apraemio (APRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Apraemio (APRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Apraemio (APRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Apraemio (APRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of APRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many APRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand APRA's tokenomics, explore APRA token's live price!
APRA Price Prediction
Want to know where APRA might be heading? Our APRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.