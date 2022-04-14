Apricot (APRT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Apricot (APRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Apricot (APRT) Information "Apricot is a next-gen lending protocol that supports leveraged yield farming on Solana. Our mission is to help users maximize yield while protecting their downsides. With Apricot, users can: Deposit assets to earn interests (Apricot Lend) Borrow assets for trading or leveraged yield farming (Apricot Cross-Farm) Pre-configure when and how automated deleveraging takes place (Apricot Assist)" Official Website: https://apricot.one Buy APRT Now!

Apricot (APRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Apricot (APRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.06K $ 20.06K $ 20.06K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 164.50M $ 164.50M $ 164.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 121.92K $ 121.92K $ 121.92K All-Time High: $ 0.334352 $ 0.334352 $ 0.334352 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012192 $ 0.00012192 $ 0.00012192 Learn more about Apricot (APRT) price

Apricot (APRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Apricot (APRT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APRT's tokenomics, explore APRT token's live price!

APRT Price Prediction Want to know where APRT might be heading? Our APRT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

