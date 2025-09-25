APX (APX) Price Information (USD)

APX (APX) real-time price is $2.36. Over the past 24 hours, APX traded between a low of $ 1.96 and a high of $ 2.42, showing active market volatility. APX's all-time high price is $ 2.42, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, APX has changed by +1.79% over the past hour, +13.28% over 24 hours, and +397.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

APX (APX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of APX is $ 129.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APX is 54.97M, with a total supply of 3975255603.427746. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.35B.