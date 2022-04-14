ArcadiaOS (ARCOS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ArcadiaOS (ARCOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ArcadiaOS (ARCOS) Information Arcadia is designed to empower developers and creators to build and deploy Web3 and Web2 game prototypes seamlessly. By leveraging AI-powered agents, the platform streamlines asset creation, game prototyping, and eventual deployment. Built on Ethereum, Arcadia ensures robust security, interoperability, and access to a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications, enabling users to make Web3 game development accessible, efficient, and scalable for everyone. Official Website: https://arcadiaos.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.arcadiaos.ai/

ArcadiaOS (ARCOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ArcadiaOS (ARCOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.14M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.14M All-Time High: $ 0.00237947 All-Time Low: $ 0.0006661 Current Price: $ 0.00113634

ArcadiaOS (ARCOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ArcadiaOS (ARCOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARCOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARCOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

