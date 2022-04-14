Discover key insights into Archethic (UCO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Archethic (UCO) Information

ArchEthic is a Layer 1 aiming to create a new Decentralized Internet.

Its blockchain infrastructure is the most scalable, secure & energy-efficient solution on the market thanks to the implementation of a new consensus : ""ARCH"".

ArchEthic smart-contracts expand developers boundaries by introducing internal oracle, time-triggers, editable content & interpreted language.

Through native integration for DeFi, NFTs & decentralized identity ; ArchEthic offers an inclusive and interoperable ecosystem for all blockchains.

In order to achieve long-term vision of an autonomous network in the hands of the world population, we developed a biometric device respecting personal data privacy (GDPR compliant).

Making the blockchain world accessible with the tip of a finger.