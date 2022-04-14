Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Tokenomics
Meet Archie a 4 year old mini poodle full of life and love who has a 50% chance of beating an illness . Dev created this project because he can’t live with the fact of losing his soulmate , therefore to ensure his beloved pet lives forever in cyberspace he launched this project. Help us immortalize Archie and make him a legendary top dog ❤ Paws-itive vibes only, and a good cigar never hurts!" The perfect blend of humor, style, and joy. Whether you’re a dog lover, a cigar aficionado, or just someone who appreciates a good laugh, Archie is sure to bring a smile to your face.
So, get ready to join the pack and make some un-fur-gettable memories with Archie the Cigar Poodle! Let’s make billions together and smoke it all !
Understanding the tokenomics of Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARCHIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARCHIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.