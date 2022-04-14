ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Tokenomics
SPLAT is the first AI-powered crypto trading terminal built with traders, not against them. At its core, SPLAT combines real-time execution with an intelligent LLM (large language model) that acts as your trading companion. Whether you’re buying meme coins on Solana or trading perps on Hyperliquid, SPLAT bridges the gap between advanced tools and intuitive guidance.
Unlike most platforms that extract value from users, SPLAT flips the script. Every trade you make contributes directly back into the ecosystem — funding buybacks, staking rewards, and seasonal bonuses for the community. The vision is simple: a trading terminal where AI handles the heavy lifting, while users own the upside.
Understanding the tokenomics of ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPLAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPLAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
