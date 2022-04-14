ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Information

SPLAT is the first AI-powered crypto trading terminal built with traders, not against them. At its core, SPLAT combines real-time execution with an intelligent LLM (large language model) that acts as your trading companion. Whether you’re buying meme coins on Solana or trading perps on Hyperliquid, SPLAT bridges the gap between advanced tools and intuitive guidance.

Unlike most platforms that extract value from users, SPLAT flips the script. Every trade you make contributes directly back into the ecosystem — funding buybacks, staking rewards, and seasonal bonuses for the community. The vision is simple: a trading terminal where AI handles the heavy lifting, while users own the upside.